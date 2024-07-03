Summary

Magellanic Cloud Limited was originally incorporated with Registrar of Companies Kolkata dated December 4, 1981 in the name of South India Projects Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Magellanic Cloud Limited effective on October 8, 2018 confirmed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Company is engaged in the business of IT solutions, E - Surveillance and Human Capital. Earlier to this, it engaged in the business of securities trading and investment.During the Financial Year 2014-15, the total issued and paid-up Capital of the Company increased from Rs. 1,99,56,500/- to Rs. 3,03,33,880/- of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to allotment 10,37,738 bonus shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each on 21st May 2014 at a ratio of 13:25 (i.e., thirteen equity shares for every twenty five equity shares already held) to the members of the Company.The Company received the listing approval from the BSE Limited vide their Notice No. 20150119-19 dated 19th January, 2015 for the enlistment of entire equity and paid-up share capital of 30,33,388 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company on the BSE Limited. Thus, the equity shares of the Company are presently listed on both The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. [CSE] and BSE Limited [BSE]. During the financial year under review 2016, in order to diversify the business of the company the new object clause was inserted in Main object clause of the Company, to commence the Information Technology and software rel

