Magellanic Cloud Ltd Share Price

66.1
(-5.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.7
  • Day's High70.01
  • 52 Wk High143.2
  • Prev. Close70.06
  • Day's Low65.01
  • 52 Wk Low 65
  • Turnover (lac)275.25
  • P/E250.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.42
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,862.85
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

Magellanic Cloud Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

69.7

Prev. Close

70.06

Turnover(Lac.)

275.25

Day's High

70.01

Day's Low

65.01

52 Week's High

143.2

52 Week's Low

65

Book Value

3.42

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,862.85

P/E

250.21

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0.04

Magellanic Cloud Ltd Corporate Action

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

Magellanic Cloud Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Magellanic Cloud Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.62%

Foreign: 39.62%

Indian: 18.68%

Non-Promoter- 1.05%

Institutions: 1.05%

Non-Institutions: 40.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magellanic Cloud Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

116.88

116.88

25.17

25.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.04

61.21

14.32

13.31

Net Worth

194.92

178.09

39.49

38.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

41.86

27.35

0

0

yoy growth (%)

53.03

0

0

0

Raw materials

-22.62

-11.89

0

0

As % of sales

54.02

43.46

0

0

Employee costs

-6.53

-5.61

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

4.41

3.3

0

0

Depreciation

-2.34

-1.12

0

0

Tax paid

-1.53

-0.83

0

0

Working capital

-1.63

-0.56

0.41

0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.03

0

0

0

Op profit growth

69.21

0

0

0

EBIT growth

45.59

0

0

0

Net profit growth

17.05

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

560.43

427.47

252.68

211.94

173.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

560.43

427.47

252.68

211.94

173.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.43

19.1

30.1

2.14

1.4

Magellanic Cloud Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Magellanic Cloud Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & Global CEO

Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma

Managing Director

Jagan Mohan Reddy Thumma

Independent Director

Nikitha Tipamapally

Executive Director

Carwin Heierman

Independent Director

Robert Alan Forbes Jr

Independent Director

Elisha Thatisetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sameer Lalwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magellanic Cloud Ltd

Summary

Summary

Magellanic Cloud Limited was originally incorporated with Registrar of Companies Kolkata dated December 4, 1981 in the name of South India Projects Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Magellanic Cloud Limited effective on October 8, 2018 confirmed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Company is engaged in the business of IT solutions, E - Surveillance and Human Capital. Earlier to this, it engaged in the business of securities trading and investment.During the Financial Year 2014-15, the total issued and paid-up Capital of the Company increased from Rs. 1,99,56,500/- to Rs. 3,03,33,880/- of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to allotment 10,37,738 bonus shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each on 21st May 2014 at a ratio of 13:25 (i.e., thirteen equity shares for every twenty five equity shares already held) to the members of the Company.The Company received the listing approval from the BSE Limited vide their Notice No. 20150119-19 dated 19th January, 2015 for the enlistment of entire equity and paid-up share capital of 30,33,388 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company on the BSE Limited. Thus, the equity shares of the Company are presently listed on both The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. [CSE] and BSE Limited [BSE]. During the financial year under review 2016, in order to diversify the business of the company the new object clause was inserted in Main object clause of the Company, to commence the Information Technology and software rel
Company FAQs

What is the Magellanic Cloud Ltd share price today?

The Magellanic Cloud Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Magellanic Cloud Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magellanic Cloud Ltd is ₹3862.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Magellanic Cloud Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Magellanic Cloud Ltd is 250.21 and 20.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Magellanic Cloud Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magellanic Cloud Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magellanic Cloud Ltd is ₹65 and ₹143.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Magellanic Cloud Ltd?

Magellanic Cloud Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 134.41%, 3 Years at 164.88%, 1 Year at -22.20%, 6 Month at -43.43%, 3 Month at -29.76% and 1 Month at -12.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Magellanic Cloud Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Magellanic Cloud Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.30 %
Institutions - 1.06 %
Public - 40.64 %

