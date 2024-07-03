SectorIT - Software
Open₹69.7
Prev. Close₹70.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹275.25
Day's High₹70.01
Day's Low₹65.01
52 Week's High₹143.2
52 Week's Low₹65
Book Value₹3.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,862.85
P/E250.21
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
116.88
116.88
25.17
25.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.04
61.21
14.32
13.31
Net Worth
194.92
178.09
39.49
38.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
41.86
27.35
0
0
yoy growth (%)
53.03
0
0
0
Raw materials
-22.62
-11.89
0
0
As % of sales
54.02
43.46
0
0
Employee costs
-6.53
-5.61
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.41
3.3
0
0
Depreciation
-2.34
-1.12
0
0
Tax paid
-1.53
-0.83
0
0
Working capital
-1.63
-0.56
0.41
0.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.03
0
0
0
Op profit growth
69.21
0
0
0
EBIT growth
45.59
0
0
0
Net profit growth
17.05
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
560.43
427.47
252.68
211.94
173.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
560.43
427.47
252.68
211.94
173.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.43
19.1
30.1
2.14
1.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & Global CEO
Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma
Managing Director
Jagan Mohan Reddy Thumma
Independent Director
Nikitha Tipamapally
Executive Director
Carwin Heierman
Independent Director
Robert Alan Forbes Jr
Independent Director
Elisha Thatisetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sameer Lalwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Magellanic Cloud Ltd
Summary
Magellanic Cloud Limited was originally incorporated with Registrar of Companies Kolkata dated December 4, 1981 in the name of South India Projects Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Magellanic Cloud Limited effective on October 8, 2018 confirmed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Company is engaged in the business of IT solutions, E - Surveillance and Human Capital. Earlier to this, it engaged in the business of securities trading and investment.During the Financial Year 2014-15, the total issued and paid-up Capital of the Company increased from Rs. 1,99,56,500/- to Rs. 3,03,33,880/- of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to allotment 10,37,738 bonus shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each on 21st May 2014 at a ratio of 13:25 (i.e., thirteen equity shares for every twenty five equity shares already held) to the members of the Company.The Company received the listing approval from the BSE Limited vide their Notice No. 20150119-19 dated 19th January, 2015 for the enlistment of entire equity and paid-up share capital of 30,33,388 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company on the BSE Limited. Thus, the equity shares of the Company are presently listed on both The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. [CSE] and BSE Limited [BSE]. During the financial year under review 2016, in order to diversify the business of the company the new object clause was inserted in Main object clause of the Company, to commence the Information Technology and software rel
The Magellanic Cloud Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magellanic Cloud Ltd is ₹3862.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Magellanic Cloud Ltd is 250.21 and 20.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magellanic Cloud Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magellanic Cloud Ltd is ₹65 and ₹143.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Magellanic Cloud Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 134.41%, 3 Years at 164.88%, 1 Year at -22.20%, 6 Month at -43.43%, 3 Month at -29.76% and 1 Month at -12.49%.
