To the Shareholders

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 43rd Annual Report along with the summary of standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024 of Magellanic Cloud Limited (“the Company"). FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summarized financial performance of the Company for the FY 2023-24 and FY 2022-23 is given below:

[Amount in lakhs]

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 7455.57 5471.17 56042.86 42746.88 Other Income 278.49 139.34 1743.19 1910.33 Total Revenue 7734.06 5610.51 57786.05 44656.91 Total Expenses 5372.07 4039.53 43730.75 35278.86 Profit/(Loss) before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 2361.99 1570.98 14055.30 9378.05 Exceptional Items - - - - Extraodinary Items - - - - Net Profit Before Tax 2361.99 1570.98 14055.30 9378.05 Provision for Tax - Current Tax 521.65 509.98 3481.83 1912.83 - Deferred Tax (Liability)/Assets 17.62 0.09 223.88 54.25 - Excess/(short) provision for earlier years - - 54.14 0.69 Net Profit After Tax 1822.72 1061.80 10295.45 7410.30 Profit/(Loss) from Discontinued operations - - - - Tax Expense of Discontinued operations - - - - Profit/(Loss) from Discontinued operations (after tax) - - - - Profit/(Loss) for the period 1822.72 1061.80 10295.45 7410.30 Other Comprehensive Income - Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 47.25 9.54 232.41 178.68 - Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (11.89) 2.40 383.97 (448.20) - Exchange differences in translating the financial statements of foreign operations 109.92 673.71 - Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss - - - - Total Comprehensive income for the period (Comprising Profit (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income for the period) 1858.07 1068.94 11021.74 9414.49 Earnings per equity share (for continuing operation): - Basic (In ) 1.56 0.95 8.81 6.62 - Diluted (In ) 1.56 0.95 8.81 6.62

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

Standalone:

During the year under review, the Standalone total Income was INR 7,734.06 lakhs as against INR 5,610.50 lakhs for the corresponding previous year.

Total Comprehensive income for the period was INR 1,858.07 lakhs as against INR 1,068.93 lakhs in the corresponding previous year

Consolidated:

During the year under review, the consolidated total Income was INR 57786.05 lakhs as against INR 44,656.92 lakhs for the corresponding previous year.

Total Comprehensive consolidated income for the period was INR 11021.74 lakhs as against Net INR 9,416.49 lakhs in the corresponding previous year TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors has decided to retain the entire amount of profits in the profit and loss account.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors have recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.15 per share (previous year Re. 0.15 per share) on face value of INR10/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024.

STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

There is no change in the nature of the business during the year under review.

SHARE CAPITAL

As on 31st March, 2024, the Authorised share capital of the Company is Rs. 175,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred and Seventy-Five Crores only) divided into 17,50,00,000 (Seventeen Crores and Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each; and Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 116,87,90,240/- divided into 11,68,79,024 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Company has only one class of equity shares having at par value of Rs. 10/- per share. Each holder of equity shares entitled to one vote per share.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) Retire by Rotation

In accordance with section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of Articles of Association of the Company Mr. Carwin Heierman (DIN: 08458981), Executive Director of the Company, retires by rotation and being eligible; offers himself for re-appointment at the forthcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends the said reappointment for shareholders approval.

Inductions / Appointment or Re-appointment of

Director / KMP:

1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the same by the Board at its meeting held on 30th May 2024, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma (DIN: 07033919), Managing Director designated as a Global CEO was re-appointed for another term of five years with effect from June 10, 2024 to June 09, 2029, resolution in this behalf is set out at Item No 4 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, for Members approval.

2. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the same by the Board at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024, Mr. Elisha Thatisetty (DIN: 08531842), Independent Director was re-appointed for a second term of five years with effect from July 14, 2024 to July 13, 2029, resolution in this behalf is set out at Item No 9 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, for Members approval

Further, Pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are:

Name of KMP Designation 1. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Thumma Managing Director 2. Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma Managing Director designated as Global CEO 3. Mr. Sanjay Mahendra Chauhan Chief Financial Officer 4. Mr. Sameer Lalwani Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

DISCLOSURES BY THE DIRECTORS

All the directors of the Company have confirmed that they satisfy the fit and proper criteria as prescribed under the applicable regulations and that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Director(s) have submitted their disclosure to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as to qualify for their appointment as Independent Director, under the provisions of section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as Regulation 17 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement / Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees. The Directors expressed satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (c) & 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

A calendar of meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors During the year, 05 (Five) Board Meetings were convened and held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Further, Committees of the Board usually meet on the same day of formal Board Meeting, or whenever the need arises for transacting business. The recommendations of the Committees are placed before the Board for necessary approval and noting.

COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

Your Company has formed an Audit Committee as per the Companies Act, and the Listing Agreement / SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. All members of the Audit Committee possess strong knowledge of accounting and financial management.

Further, the Audit Committee is functional as per the provision of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder and as per Regulation 18 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Reguirements) Regulations, 2015.

The other details of the Audit Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report, appearing as a separate section in this Annual Report.

COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION & REMUNERATION

COMMITTEE

Your Company has formed a Nomination & Remuneration Committee to lay down norms for the determination of remuneration of the executive as well as non-executive directors and executives at all levels of the Company.

The other details of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report, appearing as a separate section in this Annual Report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The Board of Directors is authorized to decide Remuneration to Executive Directors. The Remuneration structure comprises of Salary and Perquisites. Salary is paid to Executive Directors within the Salary grade approved by the Members. The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

In terms of requirements prescribed under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Policy inter-alia providing the terms for appointment and payment of remuneration to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

During the year, there have been no changes to the Policy. The same is annexed to this report as Annexure I and is available on our website www.magellanic-cloud.com

COMPOSITION OF STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP

COMMITTEE

Your Board has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee to specifically look into the mechanism of redressal of grievances of shareholders etc. The Committee reviews Shareholders / Investors complaints like nonreceipt of Annual Report, physical transfer/ transmission/ transposition, split/ consolidation of share certificates, issue of duplicate share certificates, etc. This Committee is also empowered to consider and resolve the grievance of other stakeholders of the Company including security holders.

The other details of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report, appearing as a separate section in this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 in respect of employees of the Company, is enclosed as Annexure II and forms part of this Report.

Further, no employee of the Company is earning more than the limits as prescribed pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 in respect of employees of the Company.

Further, the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn are disclosed in Annexure III and forms part of this Report.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Notification dated 28th August, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as published in the Gazette of India on 28th August, 2020, the details forming part of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is not required to be annexed herewith to this report. However, the Annual Return will be made available at the website of the Company at www.magellanic-cloud.com.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Statement AOC-1 pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding Subsidiary Company is enclosed as Annexure IV to this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which gives a detailed state of affairs of the Companys operations form a part of this Annual Report as Annexure V.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

The Members of the Company at 41th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 10th August, 2022 approved the appointment of M/s. Bhuta Shah & Co. LLP Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101474W/W100100) as the statutory auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the 45th AGM to be held in the financial year 2027.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, Mr. Deep Shukla, Practicing Company Secretary, have been appointed Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed as Annexure VI to this report.

EXPLANATION(S)/ COMMENT(S) PURSUANT TO SECTION 134(3)(f)(i)& (ii), IF ANY, OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Explanation pursuant to Section 134(3)(f)(i):

There are no adverse remarks/Qualifications made in Statutory Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company.

Explanation pursuant to Section 134(3)(f)(ii):

1. Non- compliance of IEPF rules, as amended Reply:

The Company is in the process to complete the same.

ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Mr. Deep Shukla & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, have been appointed to give the Annual Secretarial Compliance Certificate. The Annual Compliance Certificate is enclosed as Annexure VII to this report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system. The Audit Committee of the Board periodically reviews the internal control systems with the management and Statutory Auditors. Significant findings are discussed and follow-ups are taken thereon.

Further, the Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN

During the year ending 31 March 2022, shareholders of the company have passed resolution for Introduction of Magellanic - Employees Stock Option Plan 2022 to the eligible employees of the company up to a maximum of 15,00,000 (Fifteen Lakhs) options. However, till the date of this report, no options have been granted and hence disclosures under Regulation 14 of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, and amended and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 are not applicable for the year ending 31st March 2024.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has come under the cap of top 1000 companies based on Market Capitalisation; the Company has formulated Risk Management Committee pursuant to Regulation 21 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further the company is in process for Obtaining Directors and Officers Insurance pursuant to Regulation 25(10) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and adopted Dividend Distribution Policy as per Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, also annexed as Annexure VIII.

DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any fixed deposits during the year under review. There are no unclaimed deposits, unclaimed / unpaid interest, refunds due to the deposit holders or to be deposited to the Investor Education and Protection Fund as on March 31,2024.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of loans granted and investments made by the Company under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, are provided in standalone financial statement under Note 10 under Notes forming part of financial statement.

INSURANCE

The properties/assets of the Company are adequately insured.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

As part of its business, the Company has always considered the community as its key stakeholder. It believes that the community around its operations should also grow and prosper in the same manner as does its own business.

Accordingly, Corporate Social Responsibility forms an integral part of the Companys business philosophy. To oversee all its CSR initiatives and activities, the Company has constituted a Board-level Committee - CSR Committee.

The major thrust areas of the Company include healthcare, education, women empowerment, infrastructure support, integrated rural development, etc. which are aligned to the areas specified under Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. The Annual Report on CSR activities of Financial Year 2023-24 with requisite details in the specified format as required under Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 (as amended) is enclosed at Annexure- IX and forms part of this report. The CSR Policy of the Company may be accessed on the website of the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE

We ensure that, we evolve and follow the corporate governance guidelines and best practices sincerely, not only to boost long-term shareholder value, but also to respect minority rights. We consider it our inherent responsibility to disclose timely and accurate information regarding our operations and performance, as well as the leadership and governance of the Company.

In compliance with Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V(C) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a Report on Corporate Governance forms part of this Annual Report. The Certificate as issued by Practicing Company Secretary certifying compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as prescribed under Schedule V(E) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report as Annexure X.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

As per Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Business Responsibility Report is attached and is a part of this Annual Report as set out in Annexure XI of this report and is also available on Companys website at www.magellanic-cloud. com

DISCLOSURE ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has set up an Internal Complaints Committee for providing a redressal mechanism pertaining to sexual harassment of women employees at the workplace. There was no case of sexual harassment reported during the year under review.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

(a) Conservation of Energy -

We continue to strengthen our energy conservation efforts. We are always in lookout for energy efficient measures for operation, and value conservation of energy through usage of latest technologies for quality

of services. Although the equipments used by the Company are not energy sensitive by their very nature, still the Company is making best possible efforts for conservation of energy, which assures that the computers and all other equipments to be purchased by the Company strictly adhere to environmental standards, and they make optimum utilization of energy.

(b) Absorption of Technology -

In this era of competition, in order to maintain and increase the clients and customers, we need to provide best quality services to our clients and customers at minimum cost, which is not possible without innovation, and adapting to the latest technology available in the market for providing the services.

(c) Research and Development (R&D) -

The Company believes that in order to improve the quality and standards of services, the Company has a progressive Research and Development Process, which should keep on increasing along with the scale of operations of the Company.

(d) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo -

During the financial year under review, the status of foreign earnings and outgo are:

(Amount in Rs.)

Particulars F.Y 2023-2024 F.Y 2022-2023 C.I.F. Value of Imports - - F.O.B. Value of Exports 45,43,67,090 4,96,140,177

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

The Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE

The shares of the Company are listed on BSE only.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Courts / Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors, Officers and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors, Officers and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for the implementation of the Code. All Board of Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors would like to thank all shareholders, customers, bankers, suppliers and everybody else with whose help, cooperation and hard work the Company is able to achieve the results. The Directors would also like to place on record their appreciation of the dedicated efforts put in by the employees of the Company.

Sd/- Sd/- Jagan Mohan Reddy Thumma Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma Managing Director Managing Director [DIN: 06554945] [DIN: 07033919]