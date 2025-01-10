Magellanic Cloud Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
116.88
116.88
25.17
25.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.04
61.21
14.32
13.31
Net Worth
194.92
178.09
39.49
38.48
Minority Interest
Debt
185.01
90.67
13.5
16.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.63
0.34
0.31
0.17
Total Liabilities
380.56
269.1
53.3
55.48
Fixed Assets
14.34
15.96
17.16
17.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
354.59
366.41
26.88
26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.1
-113.64
-6.22
10.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0.66
Inventory Days
0
8.8
Sundry Debtors
31.81
21.21
0.66
2.12
Debtor Days
5.75
28.28
Other Current Assets
41.85
14.02
7.51
12.9
Sundry Creditors
-6.98
-13.06
-0.72
-3.32
Creditor Days
6.27
44.29
Other Current Liabilities
-58.57
-135.81
-13.67
-1.46
Cash
3.5
0.37
15.47
0.99
Total Assets
380.54
269.1
53.29
55.48
