Magellanic Cloud Subsidiary Secures Rs 5 Crore Drone Contract

Magellanic Cloud announced that its subsidiary, Scandron, has secured a contract for the supply of drones. The total value of the order stands at Rs 5 crore, and the announcement was made during market hours today.
Magellanic Cloud is known for its expertise in software development, digital transformation, generative AI (GenAI), Internet of Things (IoT), e-surveillance, and advanced drone-based solutions.
The share price of Magellanic Cloud closed at ₹33.26, this is a 10% dip on Thursday. In the last year, Magellanic Cloud shares have dipped 56%, 39% in the last month and 36% in the previous five days.
The company reported a 42.63% decline in consolidated net profit, which fell to Rs 22.33 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue for the same quarter, however, increased by 13.95% to Rs 156.35 crore compared with Q4 FY24, indicating growth in top-line performance despite pressure on profitability.
The new drone supply order is expected to strengthen Magellanic Cloud’s business in high-tech applications and could provide additional momentum for revenue and future contracts.
