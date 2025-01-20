iifl-logo-icon 1
Magellanic Cloud Ltd Key Ratios

81.83
(2.80%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.22

0

0

Op profit growth

374.72

0

0

EBIT growth

1,466.12

0

0

Net profit growth

1,551.94

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.81

0.7

0

0

EBIT margin

13.65

1.03

0

0

Net profit margin

11.65

0.84

0

0

RoCE

22.79

1.92

0

RoNW

11.27

0.82

0

RoA

4.86

0.38

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.71

0.71

2.6

3.12

Dividend per share

0.5

0.5

0.5

0

Cash EPS

10.62

0.13

0

0

Book value per share

30.67

21.24

21.65

19.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.68

4.6

0.58

0.41

P/CEPS

1.86

23.56

0

0

P/B

0.64

0.15

0.06

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

27.62

65.73

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

200.19

0

0

Tax payout

-10.19

47.27

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.69

76.67

0

0

Inventory days

1.63

0.56

0

0

Creditor days

-11.42

-9.72

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-20.42

-2.22

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.41

1.39

0.52

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

4.54

49.72

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-8.95

-5.61

0

0

Employee costs

-62.38

-69.27

0

0

Other costs

-25.84

-24.4

0

0

