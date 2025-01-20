Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.22
0
0
Op profit growth
374.72
0
0
EBIT growth
1,466.12
0
0
Net profit growth
1,551.94
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.81
0.7
0
0
EBIT margin
13.65
1.03
0
0
Net profit margin
11.65
0.84
0
0
RoCE
22.79
1.92
0
RoNW
11.27
0.82
0
RoA
4.86
0.38
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.71
0.71
2.6
3.12
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
0.5
0
Cash EPS
10.62
0.13
0
0
Book value per share
30.67
21.24
21.65
19.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.68
4.6
0.58
0.41
P/CEPS
1.86
23.56
0
0
P/B
0.64
0.15
0.06
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
27.62
65.73
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
200.19
0
0
Tax payout
-10.19
47.27
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.69
76.67
0
0
Inventory days
1.63
0.56
0
0
Creditor days
-11.42
-9.72
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.42
-2.22
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.41
1.39
0.52
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
4.54
49.72
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.95
-5.61
0
0
Employee costs
-62.38
-69.27
0
0
Other costs
-25.84
-24.4
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.