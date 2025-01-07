iifl-logo-icon 1
Magellanic Cloud Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

65.69
(-0.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

41.86

27.35

0

0

yoy growth (%)

53.03

0

0

0

Raw materials

-22.62

-11.89

0

0

As % of sales

54.02

43.46

0

0

Employee costs

-6.53

-5.61

0

0

As % of sales

15.6

20.52

0

0

Other costs

-6.17

-5.99

0

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.75

21.89

0

0

Operating profit

6.53

3.86

0

0

OPM

15.61

14.11

0

0

Depreciation

-2.34

-1.12

0

0

Interest expense

-1.28

-0.61

0

0

Other income

1.51

1.17

0

0

Profit before tax

4.41

3.3

0

0

Taxes

-1.53

-0.83

0

0

Tax rate

-34.77

-25.42

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.88

2.46

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.88

2.46

0

0

yoy growth (%)

17.05

0

0

0

NPM

6.88

9

0

0

