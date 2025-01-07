Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
41.86
27.35
0
0
yoy growth (%)
53.03
0
0
0
Raw materials
-22.62
-11.89
0
0
As % of sales
54.02
43.46
0
0
Employee costs
-6.53
-5.61
0
0
As % of sales
15.6
20.52
0
0
Other costs
-6.17
-5.99
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.75
21.89
0
0
Operating profit
6.53
3.86
0
0
OPM
15.61
14.11
0
0
Depreciation
-2.34
-1.12
0
0
Interest expense
-1.28
-0.61
0
0
Other income
1.51
1.17
0
0
Profit before tax
4.41
3.3
0
0
Taxes
-1.53
-0.83
0
0
Tax rate
-34.77
-25.42
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.88
2.46
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.88
2.46
0
0
yoy growth (%)
17.05
0
0
0
NPM
6.88
9
0
0
