Magellanic Cloud Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
423.22
312.78
187.14
154.78
123.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
423.22
312.78
187.14
154.78
123.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.52
16.82
29.02
1.78
0.62
Total Income
425.74
329.59
216.15
156.56
124.29
Total Expenditure
293.33
236.76
183.03
157.81
117.96
PBIDT
132.41
92.83
33.12
-1.24
6.33
Interest
14.93
8.93
1.09
0.45
0.62
PBDT
117.48
83.9
32.03
-1.69
5.71
Depreciation
28.63
14.43
2.01
0.41
0.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
23.29
13.69
2.3
0.4
1.51
Deferred Tax
2.03
-0.31
-0.15
0.06
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
63.52
56.09
27.87
-2.56
3.24
Minority Interest After NP
-0.65
0
0
1.32
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
64.17
56.09
27.87
-3.89
3.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
64.17
56.09
27.87
-3.89
3.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.43
19.97
11.07
-1.02
1.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
116.88
28.09
25.17
25.17
25.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.28
29.67
17.69
-0.8
5.11
PBDTM(%)
27.75
26.82
17.11
-1.09
4.61
PATM(%)
15
17.93
14.89
-1.65
2.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.