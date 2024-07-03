iifl-logo-icon 1
Magellanic Cloud Ltd Nine Monthly Results

65.39
(-0.67%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

423.22

312.78

187.14

154.78

123.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

423.22

312.78

187.14

154.78

123.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.52

16.82

29.02

1.78

0.62

Total Income

425.74

329.59

216.15

156.56

124.29

Total Expenditure

293.33

236.76

183.03

157.81

117.96

PBIDT

132.41

92.83

33.12

-1.24

6.33

Interest

14.93

8.93

1.09

0.45

0.62

PBDT

117.48

83.9

32.03

-1.69

5.71

Depreciation

28.63

14.43

2.01

0.41

0.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

23.29

13.69

2.3

0.4

1.51

Deferred Tax

2.03

-0.31

-0.15

0.06

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

63.52

56.09

27.87

-2.56

3.24

Minority Interest After NP

-0.65

0

0

1.32

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

64.17

56.09

27.87

-3.89

3.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

64.17

56.09

27.87

-3.89

3.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.43

19.97

11.07

-1.02

1.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

116.88

28.09

25.17

25.17

25.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.28

29.67

17.69

-0.8

5.11

PBDTM(%)

27.75

26.82

17.11

-1.09

4.61

PATM(%)

15

17.93

14.89

-1.65

2.61

