Magellanic Cloud Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66
(-5.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Magellanic Cloud FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

4.41

3.3

0

0

Depreciation

-2.34

-1.12

0

0

Tax paid

-1.53

-0.83

0

0

Working capital

-1.63

-0.56

0.41

0.89

Other operating items

Operating

-1.09

0.76

0.41

0.89

Capital expenditure

2.18

12.67

5.61

0.12

Free cash flow

1.08

13.43

6.02

1.02

Equity raised

24.74

24.14

24.52

61.99

Investing

0.87

0

0

0

Financing

16.95

19.86

4.16

0.06

Dividends paid

0

1.26

1.26

0

Net in cash

43.66

58.7

35.96

63.07

