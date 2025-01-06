Magellanic Cloud Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.41
3.3
0
0
Depreciation
-2.34
-1.12
0
0
Tax paid
-1.53
-0.83
0
0
Working capital
-1.63
-0.56
0.41
0.89
Other operating items
Operating
-1.09
0.76
0.41
0.89
Capital expenditure
2.18
12.67
5.61
0.12
Free cash flow
1.08
13.43
6.02
1.02
Equity raised
24.74
24.14
24.52
61.99
Investing
0.87
0
0
0
Financing
16.95
19.86
4.16
0.06
Dividends paid
0
1.26
1.26
0
Net in cash
43.66
58.7
35.96
63.07
