1 (One) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each will be subdivided/ split into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each. This is to inform you about the intimation or record date for stock split as per the provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulation, 2015. This is for your intimation and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MAGELLANIC CLOUD LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MAGELLANIC CLOUD LTD (538891) RECORD DATE 27.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. and Dividend of 1.5% SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 26/07/2024 DR-681/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE613C01018 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 26/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240718-52 dated July 18, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code MAGELLANIC CLOUD LTD (538891) New ISIN No. INE613C01026 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 26-07-2024 (DR- 681/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.07.2024)