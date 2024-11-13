Board Meeting 16 Nov 2024 16 Nov 2024

we wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, November 16, 2024 has inter-alia considered, decided, and approved the following decisions: 1) Re-appointment of Mr. Robert Alan Forbes Jr. (DIN: 08459003), as an Independent Director of the Company for a Second term, subject to members approval at the ensuing EOGM. 2) Draft Notice for convening the (EOGM) for the above purpose. 3) An EOGM of the Company to be convened on Tuesday, 10th December,2024 at 12.00 Noon, through VC/ (OAVM). 4) Mr. Deep Shukla, (Membership No.: F5652), of M/s. Deep Shukla & Associates, PCS , is appointed as the Scrutinizer for conducting Remote E voting and E voting during the EOGM process for ensuing EOGM. 5) Cut-off date for the eligibility to vote by electronic means for the purpose of the EOGM shall be Tuesday, 03rd December, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 02:30 P.M. (IST)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Magellanic Cloud Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window has been closed with effect from 1st October 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results on Wednesday November 13th 2024. The Board of Directors meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 approved and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 11:45 P.M. (IST)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Magellanic Cloud Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window has been closed with effect from 1st July 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results on Wednesday August 14th 2024. The Board of Directors meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 approved and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 07:15 P.M. (IST)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To discuss the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible or non convertible securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities,and/or any other instruments through Preferential Issue, Private Placements, Rights Issue or any othermethods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws,subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024 has considered and approved to raise additional capital to the extent of Rs. 500 crores through issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares, Convertible or Non- Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities, through Preferential Issue, Private Placements, Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Please note that the Board Meeting commenced today at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:30 P.M. The above intimation is given to you for your record, Kindly take the note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Magellanic Cloud Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve: 1) Adoption of Accounts - Standalone and Consolidated 2) Consider the recommendation of final dividend if any to the shareholders for the financial year 2023-24. 3) To take note of the scheme of Merger 4) To consider increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 5) To consider and approve Sub-division of Shares/ Stock Split of the Company. 6) To adopt and approve the Draft Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 approved: 1.The Directors Report of the Company along with the Corporate Governance Report and all relevant annexures thereof for the financial year 2023-2024; 2.Recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 0.15 /- (i.e., 1.5%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each on the fully paid-up equity share capital of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

In continuation to our letter dated May 08, 2024, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 13, 2024 have considered and approved the merger of Ivis International India Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary) with Magellanic Cloud Limited (holding company) under Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013; subject to the approval of shareholders and other regulatory authorities as may be applicable under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the respective rules made thereunder. The detailed disclosure as required Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) read with Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure - 1 to this intimation. The meeting of the Board of Directors held today commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 2 May 2024

Magellanic Cloud Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window has been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results on Wednesday May 8th 2024. The Board of Directors meeting held on May 08, 2024 approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Audit Report in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024