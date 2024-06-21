AGM:15.07.2024 In accordance to SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015,Attached herewith is the copy of Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024) This is to inform that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the members of Magellanic Cloud Limited was held today i.e Monday, 15th July 2024 through Video Conferencing/ other Audio Visual means. In this regard please find the enclosed proceeding of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)