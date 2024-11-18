iifl-logo-icon 1
Magellanic Cloud Ltd EGM

79.79
(2.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Magellanic Cloud CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Nov 202410 Dec 2024
EGM 10/12/2024 We would like to inform you that the EXTRA Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024) EGM 10/12/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.11.2024) Pursuant to applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We are enclosing herewith the newspaper Publication of Notice of the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Published in the following Newspaper: 1. English Daily - Business standards dated Wednesday 20th November 2024. 2. Regional Language Daily- Mana Telangana News Dated Wednesday 20th November 2024. Kindly take Note of the above. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024) This is to inform you that the Extra- Ordinary general meeting of the members of Magellanic Cloud Limited was held today i.e Tuesday, December 10th, 2024, through Video Conferencing. Enclosed is the proceeding of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024) Attached herewith is the voting results and the scrutinizers report on the voting held through evoting at the EOGM of the company held on 10th December 2024 for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)
EGM16 Nov 202416 Nov 2024
we wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, November 16, 2024 has inter-alia considered, decided, and approved the following decisions: 1) Re-appointment of Mr. Robert Alan Forbes Jr. (DIN: 08459003), as an Independent Director of the Company for a Second term, subject to members approval at the ensuing EOGM. 2) Draft Notice for convening the (EOGM) for the above purpose. 3) An EOGM of the Company to be convened on Tuesday, 10th December,2024 at 12.00 Noon, through VC/ (OAVM). 4) Mr. Deep Shukla, (Membership No.: F5652), of M/s. Deep Shukla & Associates, PCS , is appointed as the Scrutinizer for conducting Remote E voting and E voting during the EOGM process for ensuing EOGM. 5) Cut-off date for the eligibility to vote by electronic means for the purpose of the EOGM shall be Tuesday, 03rd December, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 02:30 P.M. (IST)

