EGM 10/12/2024 We would like to inform you that the EXTRA Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024) EGM 10/12/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.11.2024) Pursuant to applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We are enclosing herewith the newspaper Publication of Notice of the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Published in the following Newspaper: 1. English Daily - Business standards dated Wednesday 20th November 2024. 2. Regional Language Daily- Mana Telangana News Dated Wednesday 20th November 2024. Kindly take Note of the above. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024) This is to inform you that the Extra- Ordinary general meeting of the members of Magellanic Cloud Limited was held today i.e Tuesday, December 10th, 2024, through Video Conferencing. Enclosed is the proceeding of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024) Attached herewith is the voting results and the scrutinizers report on the voting held through evoting at the EOGM of the company held on 10th December 2024 for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)