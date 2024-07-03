SectorIT - Software
Open₹106.8
Prev. Close₹105.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.27
Day's High₹109.59
Day's Low₹106
52 Week's High₹160.85
52 Week's Low₹81.25
Book Value₹23.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.81
P/E38.62
EPS2.75
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.83
12.83
8.55
8.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.13
12.56
14.39
13.84
Net Worth
27.96
25.39
22.94
22.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
14.4
11.01
14.15
yoy growth (%)
30.68
-22.15
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.19
-4.66
-4.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
2.74
1.54
4.93
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.74
-0.4
-1.24
Working capital
0.2
12.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.68
-22.15
Op profit growth
71.02
-68.75
EBIT growth
78.27
-68.87
Net profit growth
76.19
-69.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anjay Ratanlal Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Venugopal Madanlal Dhoot
Executive Director
Ruchi Anjay Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Chandra Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naveen Kumar Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nabankur Sen
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AAA Technologies Ltd
Summary
AAA Technologies Limited was incorporated as AAA Technologies Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated 03rd October, 2000 at Mumbai issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to AAA Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, was issued on 3rd August, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company is promoted by experienced professionals like Mr. Anjay Agarwal, Mr. Venugopal Dhoot and Mrs. Ruchi Agarwal who individually have experience in Information Security Audit. AAA Technologies primarily is an Information Technology and Information Security Auditing & Consulting Company offering a platform that enables organizations to identify the issues of corporate governance of the information system in computerized environment and execute security controls to safeguard information and information system. The Company offers services like Information System Audit, Cyber Security, IT Assurance & Compliance, Information Security and IT Governance to BFSI, Government, Regulatory Agencies and Public and Private Sector Organizations. The Company act as auditors, consultants, advisors, developers, consulting engineers, trainers, instructors in above such activities whether in the capacity of principals, agents, contractors or subcontractors. To procure business from BFSI, Government, Regulatory Agencies and Public Sector Companies, th
The AAA Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AAA Technologies Ltd is ₹136.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AAA Technologies Ltd is 38.62 and 4.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AAA Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AAA Technologies Ltd is ₹81.25 and ₹160.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25
AAA Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.69%, 3 Years at 37.90%, 1 Year at 16.31%, 6 Month at 0.83%, 3 Month at -17.19% and 1 Month at -7.62%.
