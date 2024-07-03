iifl-logo-icon 1
AAA Technologies Ltd Share Price

106.66
(1.10%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106.8
  • Day's High109.59
  • 52 Wk High160.85
  • Prev. Close105.5
  • Day's Low106
  • 52 Wk Low 81.25
  • Turnover (lac)14.27
  • P/E38.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.32
  • EPS2.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.81
  • Div. Yield0.47
AAA Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

106.8

Prev. Close

105.5

Turnover(Lac.)

14.27

Day's High

109.59

Day's Low

106

52 Week's High

160.85

52 Week's Low

81.25

Book Value

23.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.81

P/E

38.62

EPS

2.75

Divi. Yield

0.47

AAA Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

AAA Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AAA Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 28.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AAA Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.83

12.83

8.55

8.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.13

12.56

14.39

13.84

Net Worth

27.96

25.39

22.94

22.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

14.4

11.01

14.15

yoy growth (%)

30.68

-22.15

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.19

-4.66

-4.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

2.74

1.54

4.93

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.74

-0.4

-1.24

Working capital

0.2

12.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.68

-22.15

Op profit growth

71.02

-68.75

EBIT growth

78.27

-68.87

Net profit growth

76.19

-69.23

AAA Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AAA Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anjay Ratanlal Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Venugopal Madanlal Dhoot

Executive Director

Ruchi Anjay Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Chandra Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naveen Kumar Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nabankur Sen

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AAA Technologies Ltd

Summary

AAA Technologies Limited was incorporated as AAA Technologies Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated 03rd October, 2000 at Mumbai issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to AAA Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, was issued on 3rd August, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company is promoted by experienced professionals like Mr. Anjay Agarwal, Mr. Venugopal Dhoot and Mrs. Ruchi Agarwal who individually have experience in Information Security Audit. AAA Technologies primarily is an Information Technology and Information Security Auditing & Consulting Company offering a platform that enables organizations to identify the issues of corporate governance of the information system in computerized environment and execute security controls to safeguard information and information system. The Company offers services like Information System Audit, Cyber Security, IT Assurance & Compliance, Information Security and IT Governance to BFSI, Government, Regulatory Agencies and Public and Private Sector Organizations. The Company act as auditors, consultants, advisors, developers, consulting engineers, trainers, instructors in above such activities whether in the capacity of principals, agents, contractors or subcontractors. To procure business from BFSI, Government, Regulatory Agencies and Public Sector Companies, th
Company FAQs

What is the AAA Technologies Ltd share price today?

The AAA Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of AAA Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AAA Technologies Ltd is ₹136.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AAA Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AAA Technologies Ltd is 38.62 and 4.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AAA Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AAA Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AAA Technologies Ltd is ₹81.25 and ₹160.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AAA Technologies Ltd?

AAA Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.69%, 3 Years at 37.90%, 1 Year at 16.31%, 6 Month at 0.83%, 3 Month at -17.19% and 1 Month at -7.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AAA Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AAA Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.51 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 28.46 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.