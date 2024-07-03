Summary

AAA Technologies Limited was incorporated as AAA Technologies Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated 03rd October, 2000 at Mumbai issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to AAA Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, was issued on 3rd August, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company is promoted by experienced professionals like Mr. Anjay Agarwal, Mr. Venugopal Dhoot and Mrs. Ruchi Agarwal who individually have experience in Information Security Audit. AAA Technologies primarily is an Information Technology and Information Security Auditing & Consulting Company offering a platform that enables organizations to identify the issues of corporate governance of the information system in computerized environment and execute security controls to safeguard information and information system. The Company offers services like Information System Audit, Cyber Security, IT Assurance & Compliance, Information Security and IT Governance to BFSI, Government, Regulatory Agencies and Public and Private Sector Organizations. The Company act as auditors, consultants, advisors, developers, consulting engineers, trainers, instructors in above such activities whether in the capacity of principals, agents, contractors or subcontractors. To procure business from BFSI, Government, Regulatory Agencies and Public Sector Companies, th

