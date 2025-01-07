iifl-logo-icon 1
AAA Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

105.67
(1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:44:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

14.4

11.01

14.15

yoy growth (%)

30.68

-22.15

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.19

-4.66

-4.41

As % of sales

36.07

42.37

31.19

Other costs

-6.53

-4.78

-4.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.34

43.43

33.43

Operating profit

2.67

1.56

5

OPM

18.57

14.19

35.36

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-0.14

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0.17

0.11

0.09

Profit before tax

2.74

1.54

4.93

Taxes

-0.74

-0.4

-1.24

Tax rate

-27.18

-26.3

-25.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2

1.13

3.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

2

1.13

3.69

yoy growth (%)

76.19

-69.23

NPM

13.89

10.3

26.08

