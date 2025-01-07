Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
14.4
11.01
14.15
yoy growth (%)
30.68
-22.15
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.19
-4.66
-4.41
As % of sales
36.07
42.37
31.19
Other costs
-6.53
-4.78
-4.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.34
43.43
33.43
Operating profit
2.67
1.56
5
OPM
18.57
14.19
35.36
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-0.14
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0.17
0.11
0.09
Profit before tax
2.74
1.54
4.93
Taxes
-0.74
-0.4
-1.24
Tax rate
-27.18
-26.3
-25.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2
1.13
3.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
2
1.13
3.69
yoy growth (%)
76.19
-69.23
NPM
13.89
10.3
26.08
