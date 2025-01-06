AAA Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
2.74
1.54
4.93
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.74
-0.4
-1.24
Working capital
0.2
12.59
Other operating items
Operating
2.11
13.59
Capital expenditure
0.08
0.04
Free cash flow
2.19
13.63
Equity raised
26.22
30.5
Investing
0
0
Financing
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0.17
0.17
Net in cash
28.41
44.3
