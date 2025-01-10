AAA Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.83
12.83
8.55
8.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.13
12.56
14.39
13.84
Net Worth
27.96
25.39
22.94
22.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0
0.35
Total Liabilities
27.96
25.42
22.94
22.74
Fixed Assets
1.42
2.02
0.94
0.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0.02
0
Networking Capital
5.99
10.55
12.78
16.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
5.95
6.7
9.18
10.02
Debtor Days
232.66
331.88
Other Current Assets
1.47
6.11
6.33
9.37
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.43
-2.26
-2.73
-3.28
Cash
20.51
12.84
9.21
5.66
Total Assets
27.95
25.41
22.95
22.74
