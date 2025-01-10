iifl-logo-icon 1
AAA Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

98.93
(-2.82%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.83

12.83

8.55

8.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.13

12.56

14.39

13.84

Net Worth

27.96

25.39

22.94

22.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.03

0

0.35

Total Liabilities

27.96

25.42

22.94

22.74

Fixed Assets

1.42

2.02

0.94

0.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0.02

0

Networking Capital

5.99

10.55

12.78

16.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

5.95

6.7

9.18

10.02

Debtor Days

232.66

331.88

Other Current Assets

1.47

6.11

6.33

9.37

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.43

-2.26

-2.73

-3.28

Cash

20.51

12.84

9.21

5.66

Total Assets

27.95

25.41

22.95

22.74

