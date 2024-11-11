iifl-logo-icon 1
AAA Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

101.45
(1.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

AAA Technologies CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
AAA Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half Yearly Results for 30th September 2024 To Consider and approve the Half Year results ending 30th September 2024 To Consider and approve the Half Yearly Results ending 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
AAA Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 and Other Business Matters. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202414 May 2024
AAA Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results and Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
AAA Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December, 2023 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

AAA Technologies: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

