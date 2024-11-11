|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|AAA Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half Yearly Results for 30th September 2024 To Consider and approve the Half Year results ending 30th September 2024 To Consider and approve the Half Yearly Results ending 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|AAA Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 and Other Business Matters. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|AAA Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results and Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|AAA Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December, 2023 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.