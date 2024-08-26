AGM 14/09/2024 Pursuant to the provisions of section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS OF AAA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED WILL REMAIN CLOSED FROM 08TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 TO 14TH SEPTEMBER, 2024, BOTH DAYS INCLUSIVE, IN CONNECTION WITH THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) PROCEEDINGS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR AAA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED HELD ON SATURDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.09.2024)