AAA Technologies Ltd Summary

AAA Technologies Limited was incorporated as AAA Technologies Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated 03rd October, 2000 at Mumbai issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to AAA Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, was issued on 3rd August, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company is promoted by experienced professionals like Mr. Anjay Agarwal, Mr. Venugopal Dhoot and Mrs. Ruchi Agarwal who individually have experience in Information Security Audit. AAA Technologies primarily is an Information Technology and Information Security Auditing & Consulting Company offering a platform that enables organizations to identify the issues of corporate governance of the information system in computerized environment and execute security controls to safeguard information and information system. The Company offers services like Information System Audit, Cyber Security, IT Assurance & Compliance, Information Security and IT Governance to BFSI, Government, Regulatory Agencies and Public and Private Sector Organizations. The Company act as auditors, consultants, advisors, developers, consulting engineers, trainers, instructors in above such activities whether in the capacity of principals, agents, contractors or subcontractors. To procure business from BFSI, Government, Regulatory Agencies and Public Sector Companies, the Company bid for tenders available for CERT-In empanelled IT Security Organizations; and NICSI, a Company under National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GOI for providing and procuring IT solutions for multiple E-governance projects undertaken by NIC, MeitY, Governments, Government Organization and PSU. CERT-In is the national nodal agency for cyber security in India as per Sec 70B of Information Technology Act, 2008. The Company is also empanelled with government bodies, PSUs and banks to directly procure business from them.The Company focus on Information Security Auditing & Consulting keeping the vast scope of work into existing and the untapped areas. As a result, Company has been able to build its resources capable of auditing operating systems, networking, IDS, web application, ERP, ATM, core banking, forensic, websites, computer crime investigations etc. The Company provide one-stop solutions to the clients with respect to diverse services and caters to several industries like Banking, NBFC, Government, IT, FIs, insurance , etc. Gradually, the Company focused in providing Information Technology and Cyber Security Audit services.The Company successfully completed audits of Companies/ Institutions across various industries like banking, insurance, Financial Institutions, NBFCs, Regulatory Bodies, Government, Municipalities and Panchayats, Payment Gateways, Stock Brokers, Education, Travel and Transport, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Engineering, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Information Technology, IT Enabled Services (ITeS), Ports, Power, Trading Corporations, Entertainment, E-Tendering, Defense and refineries which enabled the Company to become sector-agnostic and consequently had no dependency on any single industry for procuring business. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 accredited Company as its priority is quality of services The Company has received certification for Consultancy in all the services and also awards for the same. Its operations are supported by a competent team who are responsible for timely deliveries, pointing out threats to the clients, if any and giving pertinent solutions to mitigate the potential risks from security threats. The Company strength comprises of 64 people located at their Mumbai and Delhi offices. The Company ascertain vulnerabilities and suggest solutions, provide data protection and customer privacy, prevent fraudulent activities and protect brand image. AAA Technologies has been accredited with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certification in providing Quality Services for Consultancy in IT Governance, IS Audit, Information Security, Cyber Security, Compliance & Assurance including Management Systems.A substantial amount of Companys revenue is comprising of clients from tendering process by procuring bids from CERT-In empanelled IT Security Organization and NICSI. The Company is empanelled with CERT-In as IT Security Organization and are one of the few Companies empanelled with NICSI. The Company heavily invested in softwares which are used as tools to conduct IT Audit. Some of the tools purchased/licensed by Company include Nessus Vulnerability Scanner, Burp Suite, Core Impact Professional, Idea Data Analysis Software, Netsparker, titania nipper studio. Apart from this, the Company offers IT Audit services to various industries. In 2003, the Company was the 1st Major client in Banking and Broking firm. In 2006, the Company audited Internet Banking for major PSB in India. In 2008, it obtained Major contract from Government of India (GoI). In 2009, the Company achieved ISO 9001 and 27001 Certification for Company. The Company empanelled with Controller of Certifying Authorities for procurement of business. The Company received Maharashtra IT Awards from Maharashtra State Government in the field of Security.In 2010, the Company formed Information Security Policy for Regulatory Agency in India (RAI). In 2013, the Company was the Major client for Toll System Security Audit. The Company empanelled with largest PSB in India and audited over 200 websites for State Government.In 2014, the Company audited one of largest Municipal Corporation in India. In 2016, it audited Regulatory Agency in India. The Company empanelled with Controller of Certifying Authorities for 3 years.In 2018, the Company worked with various prestigious customers including Govt. Depts. in India, regulatory bodies, Defence, BSFI Sector and Corporate and is one of the pioneer in the field of Information Systems Audit, Information Security, IT Governance, ETC.In 2019, the Company empanelled with Controller of Certifying Authorities renewed for 3 years. The Company was auditing one of largest upcoming Banks in India. It opened branch office in Delhi.The Company raised money from public through equity funds by issuing 24,36,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 10.23 Crore in October, 2020. In 2021, the Company conducted Special Audit of a Private Sector Bank from Regulatory Agency. The Company empanelled with State Level Organizations such as Chhattisgarh InfoTech Promotion Society, Raipur (CHIPS), Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON), Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (BELTRON). In 2024, the Company audited prominent Data Centres in India. It migrated from ISO 27001:2013 to 27001:2022, standard on information security management system and received Certificate of Appreciation to honour GST Taxpayers for prompt fillings of returns and payment of Goods and Service Tax for the FY 2023-24. The Company entered into Empanelment with UCO BANK, IDBI BANK, Indian Bank, Nainital Bank and India Post Payment Bank and also received orders from Punjab National Bank and LIC of India for conducting Cyber Security Audit in 2024.