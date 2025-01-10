To the Members of TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of AAA Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our reports.

1. Revenue Recognition

The Company derives revenue primarily from activities in IS Audit, Information Security Audit, Cyber Security Audit, IT Assurance & Compliance and IT Governance.

Revenue is recognised on the basis of services rendered to clients. Revenue is recognized upon transfer of control of promised services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration they expect to receive in exchange for those services. Arrangement for services is either on a fixed price, fixed-timeframe or on a time basis.

Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the Company to determine the actual efforts or costs expended to date as a proportion of the estimated total efforts or costs to be incurred. Efforts or costs expended have been used to measure progress towards completion as there is a direct relationship between input and productivity. The estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgment and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information.

This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty and requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts or costs incurred to-date and estimates of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations over the term of the contracts. This required a high degree of auditor judgment in evaluating the audit evidence and a higher extent of audit effort to evaluate the reasonableness of the total estimated amount of revenue recognized on contracts.

Principal Audit Procedures Performed

Our audit procedures related to estimates of total expected costs or efforts to measure the completion of contracts included the following, among others:

• We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to the recording of efforts or costs incurred and estimation of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations.

• We selected a sample of contracts with customers measured using the percentage-of-completion method and performed the following:

? Verified the payment terms agreed with the customers based on the degree of completion of the contract, schedule of deliveries and achievement of different milestones.

? Relied on managements estimate of the progress towards satisfying the performance obligation by comparing actual efforts or costs incurred based on representations submitted by them.

? Relied on the managements efficacy in maintaining internal control over every contract completion method which as confirmed by them is different for each contract. We have also relied on estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones and customer acceptances and sign off from customers to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated costs or efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the standalone financial statement comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B,

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid or provided by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The impact of pending litigation has been duly disclosed in the standalone financial statements, if any.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there existed any foreseeable losses

iii. There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund; hence the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

FOR VANDANA V. DODHIA & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Sd/- Dated: 28th May 2024 VANDANA V. DODHIA Place: MUMBAI PARTNER MEMBERSHIP NO. : 104000 FIRM REG No: 117812W UDIN: 24104000BKFJGH3954

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under Report on other legal and other regulatory requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of AAA Technologies Limited ("the Company") on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.)

i. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory. Hence, Clause 3(ii)(a) of the aforesaid order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(iii) of the aforesaid order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from public as covered under provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules made thereunder.

vi. According to information & explanations gives to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

ix. (a) According to information & explanations gives to us, the company has not defaulted

in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(c ) of the aforesaid order are not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company funds raised on short terms basis have, prima facia, not been used during the year for long term purposes by Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer in financial year 2020-2021 for which they were raised. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Hence, reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

xi. (a) According to information & explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii. In our opinion and based on our examination of records of the company, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid order is not applicable.

xiii. According to information & explanations given to us, the company has not entered into transactions with related parties. Hence, Clause (xiii) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid order is not applicable.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to information & explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them. Hence, Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xvi(c) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

(d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give

any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due

xx. The provisions of Section 135 of Company Act are presently not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xx) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

xxi. This report pertains to standalone financial statements. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

FOR VANDANA V. DODHIA & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Sd/- Dated: 28th May 2024 VANDANA V. DODHIA Place: MUMBAI PARTNER MEMBERSHIP NO. : 104000 FIRM REG No: 117812W UDIN: 24104000BKFJGH3954

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the internal financial controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AAA TECHNOLOGIES LIMTIED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR VANDANA V. DODHIA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS