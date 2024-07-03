iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Share Price

4.94
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.94
  • Day's High4.94
  • 52 Wk High4.71
  • Prev. Close4.71
  • Day's Low4.94
  • 52 Wk Low 2.88
  • Turnover (lac)1.29
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4.94

Prev. Close

4.71

Turnover(Lac.)

1.29

Day's High

4.94

Day's Low

4.94

52 Week's High

4.71

52 Week's Low

2.88

Book Value

53.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.84

15.84

15.84

15.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.09

72.13

74.89

75.62

Net Worth

85.93

87.97

90.73

91.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

11.17

10.44

38.5

31.41

yoy growth (%)

6.98

-72.87

22.58

-21.87

Raw materials

-9.29

-8.81

-34.68

-26.77

As % of sales

83.19

84.38

90.05

85.23

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.83

-1.04

-1.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.79

0.49

0.15

Depreciation

-0.95

-1.01

-1.05

-1.61

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.2

-0.18

-0.08

Working capital

-5.09

-8.8

23.7

5.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.98

-72.87

22.58

-21.87

Op profit growth

41.16

-61.96

-15.55

-26.62

EBIT growth

-159.19

-131.23

55.15

-51.09

Net profit growth

-103.17

-416.57

355.26

-92.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.52

2.16

3.59

11.18

10.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.52

2.16

3.59

11.18

10.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.07

0.03

0.16

0.04

View Annually Results

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rakesh Bhatia

Director

Arti Bhatia

Independent Director

Harjit Singh Anand

Independent Director

Sanjay Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kumar Pushkar

Director

Ashok Kumar Juneja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd

Summary

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Limited was incorporated on November 24, 1994 with the name Bhartiya Global Financial & Allied Services Limited. On May 3, 1999, the Company name was changed from Bhartiya Global Financial & Allied Services Ltd to Bhartiya Global Software Fintec Ltd. Again on June 27, 2001, the name further changed to Bhartiya Global Software Ltd and on November 13, 2003, the Company got their present name Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is a technology based company focusing on the sectors such as Information Technology Security and Compliance Automation Software Solutions and Technology related to Media & Entertainment Industry with focus on Research & Development. The Companys present business operations consist of Information Technology Based Solutions-RFID & Smart Card and Digital Post Production Studio (Digital Post-Production Studio at Andheri West, Mumbai namely BGIL Studio).The company develops small animated capsules for various projects of the clients. They also design & develop WAP enabled products for clients and mainly focus on building RFID technology. The company has in-house developed software ERP product, customized software development, training, consultancy, trading, animation and RFID based solution. They have their IT division at Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Andheri (West), Mumbai. Their Digital Post Production Studio is located at Andheri (West), Mumbai. The companys main Product Components include Boom Barrier, RFID
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd share price today?

The Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is ₹7.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is 0 and 0.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is ₹2.88 and ₹4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd?

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.34%, 3 Years at 3.48%, 1 Year at 57.00%, 6 Month at 44.04%, 3 Month at 46.27% and 1 Month at 21.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.54 %

