Summary

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Limited was incorporated on November 24, 1994 with the name Bhartiya Global Financial & Allied Services Limited. On May 3, 1999, the Company name was changed from Bhartiya Global Financial & Allied Services Ltd to Bhartiya Global Software Fintec Ltd. Again on June 27, 2001, the name further changed to Bhartiya Global Software Ltd and on November 13, 2003, the Company got their present name Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is a technology based company focusing on the sectors such as Information Technology Security and Compliance Automation Software Solutions and Technology related to Media & Entertainment Industry with focus on Research & Development. The Companys present business operations consist of Information Technology Based Solutions-RFID & Smart Card and Digital Post Production Studio (Digital Post-Production Studio at Andheri West, Mumbai namely BGIL Studio).The company develops small animated capsules for various projects of the clients. They also design & develop WAP enabled products for clients and mainly focus on building RFID technology. The company has in-house developed software ERP product, customized software development, training, consultancy, trading, animation and RFID based solution. They have their IT division at Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Andheri (West), Mumbai. Their Digital Post Production Studio is located at Andheri (West), Mumbai. The companys main Product Components include Boom Barrier, RFID

Read More