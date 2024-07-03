Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.94
Prev. Close₹4.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.29
Day's High₹4.94
Day's Low₹4.94
52 Week's High₹4.71
52 Week's Low₹2.88
Book Value₹53.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.84
15.84
15.84
15.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.09
72.13
74.89
75.62
Net Worth
85.93
87.97
90.73
91.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.17
10.44
38.5
31.41
yoy growth (%)
6.98
-72.87
22.58
-21.87
Raw materials
-9.29
-8.81
-34.68
-26.77
As % of sales
83.19
84.38
90.05
85.23
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.83
-1.04
-1.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.79
0.49
0.15
Depreciation
-0.95
-1.01
-1.05
-1.61
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.2
-0.18
-0.08
Working capital
-5.09
-8.8
23.7
5.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.98
-72.87
22.58
-21.87
Op profit growth
41.16
-61.96
-15.55
-26.62
EBIT growth
-159.19
-131.23
55.15
-51.09
Net profit growth
-103.17
-416.57
355.26
-92.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.52
2.16
3.59
11.18
10.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.52
2.16
3.59
11.18
10.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.07
0.03
0.16
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Bhatia
Director
Arti Bhatia
Independent Director
Harjit Singh Anand
Independent Director
Sanjay Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kumar Pushkar
Director
Ashok Kumar Juneja
Reports by Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd
Summary
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Limited was incorporated on November 24, 1994 with the name Bhartiya Global Financial & Allied Services Limited. On May 3, 1999, the Company name was changed from Bhartiya Global Financial & Allied Services Ltd to Bhartiya Global Software Fintec Ltd. Again on June 27, 2001, the name further changed to Bhartiya Global Software Ltd and on November 13, 2003, the Company got their present name Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is a technology based company focusing on the sectors such as Information Technology Security and Compliance Automation Software Solutions and Technology related to Media & Entertainment Industry with focus on Research & Development. The Companys present business operations consist of Information Technology Based Solutions-RFID & Smart Card and Digital Post Production Studio (Digital Post-Production Studio at Andheri West, Mumbai namely BGIL Studio).The company develops small animated capsules for various projects of the clients. They also design & develop WAP enabled products for clients and mainly focus on building RFID technology. The company has in-house developed software ERP product, customized software development, training, consultancy, trading, animation and RFID based solution. They have their IT division at Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Andheri (West), Mumbai. Their Digital Post Production Studio is located at Andheri (West), Mumbai. The companys main Product Components include Boom Barrier, RFID
Read More
The Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is ₹7.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is 0 and 0.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is ₹2.88 and ₹4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.34%, 3 Years at 3.48%, 1 Year at 57.00%, 6 Month at 44.04%, 3 Month at 46.27% and 1 Month at 21.08%.
