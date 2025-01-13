iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Key Ratios

5.18
(4.86%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.98

-66.74

-22

29.59

Op profit growth

40.14

-66.79

-27

-41.37

EBIT growth

-178.33

-143.79

-51.59

-29.68

Net profit growth

-106.56

-1,593.83

-92.61

37.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.97

6.85

6.86

7.33

EBIT margin

1.81

-2.47

1.87

3.02

Net profit margin

0.56

-9.28

0.2

2.18

RoCE

0.19

-0.25

0.58

1.22

RoNW

0.01

-0.26

0.01

0.24

RoA

0.01

-0.23

0.01

0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.04

-0.61

0.04

0.55

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.56

-1.25

-0.98

-0.57

Book value per share

57.76

57.72

58.07

58.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

32.5

-2.34

105.25

20.65

P/CEPS

-2.29

-1.14

-4.28

-19.68

P/B

0.02

0.02

0.07

0.19

EV/EBIDTA

6.46

10.62

4.79

7.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.04

26.13

-55.63

-17.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

228.28

848.84

370.01

183.32

Inventory days

849.11

935.14

202.93

38.96

Creditor days

-134.01

-1,018.4

-417.62

-127.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.73

0.5

-1.32

-2.94

Net debt / equity

0.05

0.06

0.04

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

5.44

8.05

1.82

1.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-83.19

-84.38

-85.23

-84.66

Employee costs

-7.15

-8.01

-4.9

-4.38

Other costs

-0.67

-0.74

-2.99

-3.61

