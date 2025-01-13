Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.98
-66.74
-22
29.59
Op profit growth
40.14
-66.79
-27
-41.37
EBIT growth
-178.33
-143.79
-51.59
-29.68
Net profit growth
-106.56
-1,593.83
-92.61
37.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.97
6.85
6.86
7.33
EBIT margin
1.81
-2.47
1.87
3.02
Net profit margin
0.56
-9.28
0.2
2.18
RoCE
0.19
-0.25
0.58
1.22
RoNW
0.01
-0.26
0.01
0.24
RoA
0.01
-0.23
0.01
0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.04
-0.61
0.04
0.55
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.56
-1.25
-0.98
-0.57
Book value per share
57.76
57.72
58.07
58.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
32.5
-2.34
105.25
20.65
P/CEPS
-2.29
-1.14
-4.28
-19.68
P/B
0.02
0.02
0.07
0.19
EV/EBIDTA
6.46
10.62
4.79
7.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.04
26.13
-55.63
-17.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
228.28
848.84
370.01
183.32
Inventory days
849.11
935.14
202.93
38.96
Creditor days
-134.01
-1,018.4
-417.62
-127.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.73
0.5
-1.32
-2.94
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.06
0.04
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
5.44
8.05
1.82
1.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-83.19
-84.38
-85.23
-84.66
Employee costs
-7.15
-8.01
-4.9
-4.38
Other costs
-0.67
-0.74
-2.99
-3.61
