Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.94
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd

Bharatiya Glob. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.79

0.49

0.15

Depreciation

-0.95

-1.01

-1.05

-1.61

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.2

-0.18

-0.08

Working capital

-5.09

-8.8

23.7

5.68

Other operating items

Operating

-6.02

-10.8

22.96

4.12

Capital expenditure

-2.57

0

0

-7.15

Free cash flow

-8.59

-10.8

22.96

-3.02

Equity raised

151.17

153.19

152.58

152.43

Investing

0

-0.01

0

0

Financing

4.32

5.07

1.62

0.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

146.9

147.43

177.16

149.88

