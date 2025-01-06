Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.79
0.49
0.15
Depreciation
-0.95
-1.01
-1.05
-1.61
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.2
-0.18
-0.08
Working capital
-5.09
-8.8
23.7
5.68
Other operating items
Operating
-6.02
-10.8
22.96
4.12
Capital expenditure
-2.57
0
0
-7.15
Free cash flow
-8.59
-10.8
22.96
-3.02
Equity raised
151.17
153.19
152.58
152.43
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
4.32
5.07
1.62
0.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
146.9
147.43
177.16
149.88
