Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.94
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.51

0

3.59

1.16

10.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.51

0

3.59

1.16

10.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.03

Total Income

1.51

0.01

3.61

1.19

10.13

Total Expenditure

2.33

0.5

3.05

1.04

9.47

PBIDT

-0.83

-0.49

0.56

0.15

0.66

Interest

0.13

0.09

0.14

0.2

0.48

PBDT

-0.96

-0.57

0.42

-0.06

0.18

Depreciation

0.63

0.58

0.63

0.74

0.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.22

0.2

0

0.02

0.13

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.37

-1.35

-0.22

-0.82

-0.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.37

-1.35

-0.22

-0.82

-0.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.37

-1.35

-0.22

-0.82

-0.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.84

-0.85

-0.14

-0.52

-0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.84

15.84

15.84

15.84

15.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-54.96

0

15.59

12.93

6.54

PBDTM(%)

-63.57

0

11.69

-5.17

1.78

PATM(%)

-90.72

0

-6.12

-70.68

-6.93

