Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.51
0
3.59
1.16
10.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.51
0
3.59
1.16
10.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.03
Total Income
1.51
0.01
3.61
1.19
10.13
Total Expenditure
2.33
0.5
3.05
1.04
9.47
PBIDT
-0.83
-0.49
0.56
0.15
0.66
Interest
0.13
0.09
0.14
0.2
0.48
PBDT
-0.96
-0.57
0.42
-0.06
0.18
Depreciation
0.63
0.58
0.63
0.74
0.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.22
0.2
0
0.02
0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.37
-1.35
-0.22
-0.82
-0.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.37
-1.35
-0.22
-0.82
-0.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.37
-1.35
-0.22
-0.82
-0.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.84
-0.85
-0.14
-0.52
-0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.84
15.84
15.84
15.84
15.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-54.96
0
15.59
12.93
6.54
PBDTM(%)
-63.57
0
11.69
-5.17
1.78
PATM(%)
-90.72
0
-6.12
-70.68
-6.93
