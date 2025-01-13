Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.84
15.84
15.84
15.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.09
72.13
74.89
75.62
Net Worth
85.93
87.97
90.73
91.46
Minority Interest
Debt
4.05
4.05
4.47
4.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.33
4.11
4.11
4.11
Total Liabilities
94.31
96.13
99.31
100.04
Fixed Assets
50.49
51.28
52.08
52.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.08
5.04
5.04
5.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.24
38.96
41.47
41.33
Inventories
26.64
26.64
26.64
26.3
Inventory Days
858.9
Sundry Debtors
0
0
5.99
6.66
Debtor Days
217.5
Other Current Assets
34.98
35.7
38.28
40.07
Sundry Creditors
-2.56
-2.56
-5.33
-6.46
Creditor Days
210.97
Other Current Liabilities
-20.82
-20.82
-24.11
-25.24
Cash
0.51
0.86
0.73
0.75
Total Assets
94.32
96.14
99.32
100.05
