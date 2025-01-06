iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.94
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

11.17

10.44

38.5

31.41

yoy growth (%)

6.98

-72.87

22.58

-21.87

Raw materials

-9.29

-8.81

-34.68

-26.77

As % of sales

83.19

84.38

90.05

85.23

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.83

-1.04

-1.5

As % of sales

7.15

8.01

2.71

4.79

Other costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.94

-0.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.82

0.91

2.45

3.04

Operating profit

0.98

0.69

1.83

2.17

OPM

8.82

6.68

4.77

6.92

Depreciation

-0.95

-1.01

-1.05

-1.61

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.5

-0.42

-0.44

Other income

0.14

0.02

0.13

0.03

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.79

0.49

0.15

Taxes

-0.02

-0.2

-0.18

-0.08

Tax rate

-41.4

25.17

-36.69

-54.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

-0.99

0.31

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

-0.99

0.31

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-103.17

-416.57

355.26

-92.09

NPM

0.28

-9.56

0.81

0.22

Bharatiya Glob. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.