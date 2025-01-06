Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.17
10.44
38.5
31.41
yoy growth (%)
6.98
-72.87
22.58
-21.87
Raw materials
-9.29
-8.81
-34.68
-26.77
As % of sales
83.19
84.38
90.05
85.23
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.83
-1.04
-1.5
As % of sales
7.15
8.01
2.71
4.79
Other costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.94
-0.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.82
0.91
2.45
3.04
Operating profit
0.98
0.69
1.83
2.17
OPM
8.82
6.68
4.77
6.92
Depreciation
-0.95
-1.01
-1.05
-1.61
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.5
-0.42
-0.44
Other income
0.14
0.02
0.13
0.03
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.79
0.49
0.15
Taxes
-0.02
-0.2
-0.18
-0.08
Tax rate
-41.4
25.17
-36.69
-54.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
-0.99
0.31
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
-0.99
0.31
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-103.17
-416.57
355.26
-92.09
NPM
0.28
-9.56
0.81
0.22
