To the Members of M/s. BHARATIYA GLOBAL INFOMEDIA LIMITED

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. BHARATIYA GLOBAL INFOMEDIA LIMITED which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including comprehensive income), standalone statement of change in equity and standalone statement of cash flow for the year ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required by the Companies Act, 2013 and give an adverse view in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and Profit/Loss and its Cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Basis for Adverse Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following observations have been identified as at March 31, 2024:

1 that there has been a survey by the GST department on 7th July 2021 and all data of the Company has been taken by them hence Account Balances of Trade Payable,

Trade Receivables, Loans and Advances, Borrowings, Fixed Assets & Inventories are subject to confirmation and the consequential effects of the same on the profits/losses, assets and liabilities of the company are not quantifiable. Further other GST case with GST Intelligence, R K Puram, New Delhi and GST Anti Division, IP Estate ITO, Delhi has not been concluded yet. We have checked the figures from the available copies of invoices and purchases/services along with GSTR return submitted. Expenses has been checked from supporting documents.

2 non-provision of amount recoverable from inter-corporate deposits amounting to principal amounts of Rs 5.40 Crores along with accrued interest, thereby, increasing the profit by the same amount as further detailed in note no. 35 of notes to accounts, non-provision of penalty imposed by SEBI of Rs 6 Crores as further detailed in the note no 31 and confirmation and reconciliation of same of accounts as further detailed in note no. 32.

3 Chief financial officer of the Company has resigned from the company w.e.f. 30th May 2018. The company has not filed the required information till date as required under section 203 the act read with Rule 8 and Rule 8A of the companies (appointments & remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. And also, not informed to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for appointment of new Chief Financial officer w.e.f 14th August 2018. Further Annual Return of the Companies Act, 2013 has not been submitted for the Financial Year 2018-19, 2019-2020,2020-2021 and 2021-2022 yet.

4 We have enquired about latest list of cases and status of all pending cases in all applicable acts but the same has not been provided by the company, hence we are unable to comment on that except as reported above as per our knowledge and belief and earlier informed by the company.

Emphasis of Matter

I The Company is not regular in payment of statutory dues such as TDS and Income Tax.

II The Company has not filed TDS Returns for the Financial Year 2023-24 yet.

III Debtors, Creditors, and other balances of the Assets and Liabilities of the company are subject to confirmation and reconciliation. Hence may require adjustment, if any, of balances and corresponding impact on Net Profit/Loss, if any.

IV We draw your attention to Note No 31 to the Standalone financial statements, which explain about the imposition of penalties if decided accordingly.

V That the GST case with GST Intelligence, R K Puram New Delhi and GST Anti Division, IP Estate ITO, Delhi has not been concluded yet.

VI That Annual Return of GST ie GTSR9 and GTSR9C has not been submitted for the Financial Year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, 2021-2022 & 2022-23 yet.

VIII That Annual Return of Companies Act 2013 has not been submitted for the Financial Year 2018-2019, 2019-2020, and 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 & 2022-23 yet.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are applicable to the Company.

Key Audit Matters Addressed the same in our Audit Report Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures on revenue recognition included the following: Recognition of revenue at a point in time based on satisfaction of performance obligation requires estimates and judgments regarding timing of satisfaction of cost incurred to segment/unit and the estimated cost for completion of some final pending works. . We verified performance obligations satisfied by the Company. . We tested sale proceeds received from customers to test transfer of controls. . We verified calculation of revenue to be recognized and matching of related cost; Due to judgment and estimates involved, revenue recognition is considered as key audit matter

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. -

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Standalone IND AS Financial Statement. ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) a)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material misstatement. v) The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year. vi) Based on our examination which included test checks. The company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with. However, we are not able to comment on the effectiveness of audit trail in the systems of the service providers from where various reports are received by the company which are used by the company for preparation of these financial statements.

For Singh Ray Mishra & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 318121E

(CA. Vinay Kumar) M. No. 402996 UDIN: 24402996BKEYLK3709

Place: Noida Date: 30.05.2024

The Annexure A to the Auditors Report to the members of M/s. BHARATIYA GLOBAL INFOMEDIA LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 referred to in paragraph 3 of our report.

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with the programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. To the best of our knowledge, no material discrepancies were noticed on verification conducted during the year as compared with the book records. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no immoveable property in the name of the Company. Hence the sub clause (c) is not applicable. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(iii) As informed, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, all the sub-clauses under this clause are not applicable. iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has given any loan, made any investment, given any guarantee, and provided any security which is covered by Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules thereunder are not applicable to the Company. (vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the service rendered by of the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, GST, provident fund, wealth-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, employees state insurance as applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, tds, sales tax, value added tax, service tax, duty of excise, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, cannot be ascertained due to non-availability of the records except the amount of VAT of Rs. 21,01,517/- and TDS of Rs. 1,02,09,620/-

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the followings:

Income Tax: -

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (In Rupees) Period to which the amount relates Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 115WE 1,73,056 (Interest) 2009-10 Application for Rectification u/s 154 has already been submitted Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 154 2,97,77,140 2019-20 The management has informed us that there is a mistake in the intimation issued u/s 143(1)(a) the company will follow the matter and move application for rectification u/s 154 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and the actual demand will be reduced. Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 144 2,38,26,636 (Excluding Interest) 2012-13 The management has informed us that there is a mistake in the intimation issued u/s 143(1)(a) the company will follow the matter and move application for rectification u/s 154 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and the actual demand will be nearly Rs 8 lakh instead of Rs 193.68 lakh. Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 143 (1)a 1,93,67,632 (Excluding Interest) 2017-18 The management has informed us that there is a mistake in the intimation issued u/s 143(1)(a) the company will follow the matter and move application for rectification u/s 154 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and will be nearly Rs 8 lakh instead of Rs 193.68 lakh. Income TDS Demand plus 1183775 FY 2007-08 Action not Tax Interest u/s 201 as onwards disclosed to us. Act, per Traces Data 1961 available online portal of Income Tax Income Demand u/s 234 200 2023-24 Action not Tax E as per Traces disclosed to us. Act, Data available 40800 2019-20 1961 online portal of 231199 2018-19 Income Tax 26400 2017-18 21400 2016-17 348674 Upto 201516

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of duty of customs, excise, sales tax, service tax and value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), any transactions not recorded in the books of accounts. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in books of accounts.

(ix) The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from a financial institution, bank and government. The company has not issued any debenture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) The Company has not raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, Accordingly, the provisions of clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Based on information and explanations given to us by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act,2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the company has internal audit system. However, the internal controls are commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) Report of internal auditor for the period under audit was considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with him which is covered by Section 192 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of this clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the Company. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid certificate of registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. (d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not part of a Group which has more than one CIC as part of the Group.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year as well immediately preceding financial year. (ix) our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year and incurred also during the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company during the current year.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company had invested in subsidiary company. Therefore, there is a requirement of consolidation of financial statements of the following subsidiary company. It is to report that there is no qualifications/adverse remarks in the Audit Report of the subsidiary company.

S.No. Name of the Company CIN Holding/Subsidiary/ Associate/Joint Venture 1. Merit Exports Private Limited U51311DL2000PTC107661 Subsidiary Company

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report,

Report on the Internal Financial Controls

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BHARATIYA GLOBAL INFOMEDIA LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of BHARATIYA GLOBAL INFOMEDIA LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, internal financial controls with reference to standalone1 financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone1 financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Singh Ray Mishra & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 318121E

(CA. Vinay Kumar) M. No. 402996 UDIN: 24402996BKEYLK3709