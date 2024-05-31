iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Board Meeting

5.18
(4.86%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Bharatiya Glob. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
PFA
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
PFA
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
PFA
Board Meeting30 May 20244 Jun 2024
PFA pfa (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
BHARATIYA GLOBAL INFOMEDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 14 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Bharatiya Glob.: Related News

No Record Found

