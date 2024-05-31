|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|PFA
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|PFA
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|PFA
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|PFA pfa (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|BHARATIYA GLOBAL INFOMEDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 14 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
