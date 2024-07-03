Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd Summary

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Limited was incorporated on November 24, 1994 with the name Bhartiya Global Financial & Allied Services Limited. On May 3, 1999, the Company name was changed from Bhartiya Global Financial & Allied Services Ltd to Bhartiya Global Software Fintec Ltd. Again on June 27, 2001, the name further changed to Bhartiya Global Software Ltd and on November 13, 2003, the Company got their present name Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd is a technology based company focusing on the sectors such as Information Technology Security and Compliance Automation Software Solutions and Technology related to Media & Entertainment Industry with focus on Research & Development. The Companys present business operations consist of Information Technology Based Solutions-RFID & Smart Card and Digital Post Production Studio (Digital Post-Production Studio at Andheri West, Mumbai namely BGIL Studio).The company develops small animated capsules for various projects of the clients. They also design & develop WAP enabled products for clients and mainly focus on building RFID technology. The company has in-house developed software ERP product, customized software development, training, consultancy, trading, animation and RFID based solution. They have their IT division at Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Andheri (West), Mumbai. Their Digital Post Production Studio is located at Andheri (West), Mumbai. The companys main Product Components include Boom Barrier, RFID System (Readers, Antennas, Tags), Spike Busters, Boom Barriers, Controllers (in house developed), Loop Detectors, Ultra Sonic Sensors, Ticket Dispensers, LED Signal Lights, LED Displays, Under Vehicle Surveillance System, Ticket Printers, Barcode Readers, Face Tracking Camera, AVCC (Automatic Vehicle Counter Cum Classifier), BGIL Parking Management Software, Computer Server and Clients Machine, Kiosk cabinets/Mini Embedded PC, Microsoft & Open Source Programming Platform, Handheld Devices etc.During the year 2004-05, the existing promoters of the company acquired the shares of the company and they gained the management of the company. In March 2, 2005, the company entered into a business sale agreement with VTV Network Ltd, by which VTV Network Ltd agreed to sell whole of the fixed assets, investments & other assets standing for total consideration of Rs 607.07 lakh.In July 12, 2005, Rakesh Bhhatia, Arti Bhatia and the company, acquired 16,87,300 (36.29%) equity shares of Nam Credit & Investment Consultants Ltd (now known as BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd) from Rajinder Paul Jindal, Kiran Jindal and Shiv Mitter Jindal, by entering into a share purchase agreement for a total consideration of Rs 42.18 lakh.In November 1, 2005, the company entered into an agreement with STV Enterprises Ltd for purchasing the complete business set up consisting of film studio for post production facility along with the machineries, furniture & fixtures, tools, accessories, gadgets and other equipments located at Andheri, Mumbai for a total consideration of Rs 235 lakh.In 2009-10, the Company received contract for Parking Management System for ICICI Hyderabad for managing 20,000 vehicles simultaneously till floor six of the building. In 2010-11, the Company received ISO 9001:2008 Certificate of Compliance in respect of IT based safety security and automation products/solutions.The Company had raised Rs. 55.10 Crores through an Initial Public Offer (IPO) in June-July 2011 by issuing 67, 20,000 equity shares of Rs. 82 on book building basis. Resulting to this, Company got listed on both the Stock Exchanges i.e. National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) in 2011. The Company upgraded its various IT Products and focused on new emerging Industries like Medical & Science, Education & Transportation in 2021-22. In 2023, the Company helped design and install intelligent building management and security systems that delivered solutions for HVAC, access control, video surveillance, lighting control and energy efficiency. And it further delivered results that created a comfortable, economical and secure environment in hospitals, hotels, airports, shopping centres, factories, government buildings etc. BGILs i-BMS provides an integrated approach that unites multiple systems on one network across enterprises, from a single software platform. Once integrated, data from those systems is converted into information that empowers decisions and actions that enhance efficiency, comfort and well being for building owners and occupants. It has implemented nearly more than 400 projects during the year 2022-23, including Smart City Traffic Solutions and Smart Enterprise Solutions.