Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Share Price

2.7
(-3.57%)
Apr 10, 2017|02:48:01 PM

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.7

Prev. Close

2.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.7

Day's Low

2.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-12.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:00 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.47%

Non-Promoter- 8.39%

Institutions: 8.38%

Non-Institutions: 57.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

15.01

15.06

14.74

16.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

139.9

283.69

264.3

204.33

Net Worth

154.91

298.75

279.04

220.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

191.31

449.38

420.93

316.25

yoy growth (%)

-57.42

6.75

33.1

Raw materials

-132.34

-268.01

-225.78

-168.5

As % of sales

69.18

59.63

53.63

53.28

Employee costs

-18.77

-34.55

-35.89

-25.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-109.43

35.6

83.72

74.32

Depreciation

-62.44

-53.29

-37.46

-24.49

Tax paid

-10.61

-16.91

-28.7

-22.85

Working capital

-56.79

50.61

47.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.42

6.75

33.1

Op profit growth

-118.88

-16.58

29.3

EBIT growth

-226.07

-36.56

22.08

Net profit growth

-883.46

-66.01

6.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

9.5

79.44

289.1

538.39

503.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.5

79.44

289.1

538.39

503.55

Other Operating Income

0.1

0

1.15

0.31

0.23

Other Income

15.04

11.79

6.32

4.57

1.36

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Atul M Hemani

Joint MD & CFO

Avinash C Pitale

Whole-time Director

Devarshi D Buch

Director

Ram Kishore B Mangal

Director

Vasudeva V Kamath

Director

Venkateshwaran H Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd

Summary

The company was incorporated on January 30, 1990 as Omnitech Business Machines Private Limited. The company name was changed to Omnitech Infosolutions Private Limited on January 9, 2001 and subsequently to Omnitech Infosolutions Limited on April 12, 2001.The company has initially being a third party service provider and computer assembling company. The company has expanded the scope of activities by venturing into IT solutions and Technology services. The company has offering a wide range of IT services and products such as business availability services, business continuity services, systems integration solutions, and framework solutions and products. The company has a large client base across the globe in different industry segments like BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), Manufacturing, Utilities, Services, Government bodies, etc. Prominent Client companies such as HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited, CRISIL Limited, WorldSoft Technologies Inc., Ami Impex Co.Ltd and Emond bvba.In 2006, the company has acquired Edventure Systems Inc (ESI) vide Business Assets Purchase Agreement, whereby ESI would operate as a division of Omnitech.The company has received initial approval from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in the Kingdom of Bahrain for incorporation of Omni Gulf Technologies WLL and DRC Gulf WLL for proposed business operations of the Company in Bahrain and other Middle East countries.In 2007, the company has incorporated Omnitech Technologies In
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
