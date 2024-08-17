Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.7
Prev. Close₹2.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.7
Day's Low₹2.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-12.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
15.01
15.06
14.74
16.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.9
283.69
264.3
204.33
Net Worth
154.91
298.75
279.04
220.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
191.31
449.38
420.93
316.25
yoy growth (%)
-57.42
6.75
33.1
Raw materials
-132.34
-268.01
-225.78
-168.5
As % of sales
69.18
59.63
53.63
53.28
Employee costs
-18.77
-34.55
-35.89
-25.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-109.43
35.6
83.72
74.32
Depreciation
-62.44
-53.29
-37.46
-24.49
Tax paid
-10.61
-16.91
-28.7
-22.85
Working capital
-56.79
50.61
47.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.42
6.75
33.1
Op profit growth
-118.88
-16.58
29.3
EBIT growth
-226.07
-36.56
22.08
Net profit growth
-883.46
-66.01
6.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
9.5
79.44
289.1
538.39
503.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.5
79.44
289.1
538.39
503.55
Other Operating Income
0.1
0
1.15
0.31
0.23
Other Income
15.04
11.79
6.32
4.57
1.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Atul M Hemani
Joint MD & CFO
Avinash C Pitale
Whole-time Director
Devarshi D Buch
Director
Ram Kishore B Mangal
Director
Vasudeva V Kamath
Director
Venkateshwaran H Iyer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd
Summary
The company was incorporated on January 30, 1990 as Omnitech Business Machines Private Limited. The company name was changed to Omnitech Infosolutions Private Limited on January 9, 2001 and subsequently to Omnitech Infosolutions Limited on April 12, 2001.The company has initially being a third party service provider and computer assembling company. The company has expanded the scope of activities by venturing into IT solutions and Technology services. The company has offering a wide range of IT services and products such as business availability services, business continuity services, systems integration solutions, and framework solutions and products. The company has a large client base across the globe in different industry segments like BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), Manufacturing, Utilities, Services, Government bodies, etc. Prominent Client companies such as HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited, CRISIL Limited, WorldSoft Technologies Inc., Ami Impex Co.Ltd and Emond bvba.In 2006, the company has acquired Edventure Systems Inc (ESI) vide Business Assets Purchase Agreement, whereby ESI would operate as a division of Omnitech.The company has received initial approval from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in the Kingdom of Bahrain for incorporation of Omni Gulf Technologies WLL and DRC Gulf WLL for proposed business operations of the Company in Bahrain and other Middle East countries.In 2007, the company has incorporated Omnitech Technologies In
Read More
