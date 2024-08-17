Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
51.86
61.46
292.36
395.04
371.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.86
61.46
292.36
395.04
371.77
Other Operating Income
0.09
0
0.17
0.12
0.14
Other Income
4.54
6.87
5.75
4.32
0.62
Total Income
56.49
68.32
298.29
399.51
372.54
Total Expenditure
72.51
71.24
293.52
304.07
277
PBIDT
-16.02
-2.92
4.75
95.43
95.54
Interest
27.24
22.89
29.54
22.87
11.27
PBDT
-43.26
-25.8
-24.79
72.55
84.26
Depreciation
48.85
52.64
46.54
40.7
29.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-16.87
-4.83
7.42
19.45
17.13
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-75.24
-73.61
-78.76
12.39
37.88
Minority Interest After NP
-0.99
-0.51
-5.03
-3.25
-2.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-74.24
-73.1
-73.73
15.64
39.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.78
-18.84
0.91
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-74.24
-73.88
-54.89
14.73
39.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-49.47
-48.71
-49.13
10.59
27.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.01
15.01
15.01
15
14.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
1,03,34,687
97,36,592
71,01,465
67,89,448
Public Shareholding (%)
0
68.87
64.87
47.34
46.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
1,07,450
6,77,045
23,67,103
22,91,850
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
2.3
12.85
29.95
28.88
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0.72
4.51
15.77
15.56
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
45,64,834
45,93,334
55,33,662
56,40,915
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
97.7
87.15
70.04
71.11
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
30.42
30.61
36.88
38.31
PBIDTM(%)
-30.89
-4.75
1.62
24.15
25.69
PBDTM(%)
-83.41
-41.97
-8.47
18.36
22.66
PATM(%)
-145.08
-119.76
-26.94
3.13
10.18
