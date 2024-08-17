iifl-logo-icon 1
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.7
(-3.57%)
Apr 10, 2017

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

51.86

61.46

292.36

395.04

371.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.86

61.46

292.36

395.04

371.77

Other Operating Income

0.09

0

0.17

0.12

0.14

Other Income

4.54

6.87

5.75

4.32

0.62

Total Income

56.49

68.32

298.29

399.51

372.54

Total Expenditure

72.51

71.24

293.52

304.07

277

PBIDT

-16.02

-2.92

4.75

95.43

95.54

Interest

27.24

22.89

29.54

22.87

11.27

PBDT

-43.26

-25.8

-24.79

72.55

84.26

Depreciation

48.85

52.64

46.54

40.7

29.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-16.87

-4.83

7.42

19.45

17.13

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-75.24

-73.61

-78.76

12.39

37.88

Minority Interest After NP

-0.99

-0.51

-5.03

-3.25

-2.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-74.24

-73.1

-73.73

15.64

39.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.78

-18.84

0.91

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-74.24

-73.88

-54.89

14.73

39.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-49.47

-48.71

-49.13

10.59

27.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.01

15.01

15.01

15

14.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

1,03,34,687

97,36,592

71,01,465

67,89,448

Public Shareholding (%)

0

68.87

64.87

47.34

46.11

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

1,07,450

6,77,045

23,67,103

22,91,850

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

2.3

12.85

29.95

28.88

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0.72

4.51

15.77

15.56

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

45,64,834

45,93,334

55,33,662

56,40,915

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

97.7

87.15

70.04

71.11

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

30.42

30.61

36.88

38.31

PBIDTM(%)

-30.89

-4.75

1.62

24.15

25.69

PBDTM(%)

-83.41

-41.97

-8.47

18.36

22.66

PATM(%)

-145.08

-119.76

-26.94

3.13

10.18

