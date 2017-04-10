iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.7
(-3.57%)
Apr 10, 2017|02:48:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-109.43

35.6

83.72

74.32

Depreciation

-62.44

-53.29

-37.46

-24.49

Tax paid

-10.61

-16.91

-28.7

-22.85

Working capital

-56.79

50.61

47.18

Other operating items

Operating

-239.28

16.01

64.74

Capital expenditure

80.56

51.82

113.88

Free cash flow

-158.72

67.83

178.62

Equity raised

570.14

531.9

421.23

Investing

-0.6

0

4.58

Financing

80.7

52.71

67.36

Dividends paid

0

2.25

4.12

3.74

Net in cash

491.52

654.7

675.91

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.