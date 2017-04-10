Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-109.43
35.6
83.72
74.32
Depreciation
-62.44
-53.29
-37.46
-24.49
Tax paid
-10.61
-16.91
-28.7
-22.85
Working capital
-56.79
50.61
47.18
Other operating items
Operating
-239.28
16.01
64.74
Capital expenditure
80.56
51.82
113.88
Free cash flow
-158.72
67.83
178.62
Equity raised
570.14
531.9
421.23
Investing
-0.6
0
4.58
Financing
80.7
52.71
67.36
Dividends paid
0
2.25
4.12
3.74
Net in cash
491.52
654.7
675.91
