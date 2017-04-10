Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
191.31
449.38
420.93
316.25
yoy growth (%)
-57.42
6.75
33.1
Raw materials
-132.34
-268.01
-225.78
-168.5
As % of sales
69.18
59.63
53.63
53.28
Employee costs
-18.77
-34.55
-35.89
-25.15
As % of sales
9.81
7.68
8.52
7.95
Other costs
-61.37
-34.62
-24.74
-18.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.08
7.7
5.87
5.86
Operating profit
-21.18
112.2
134.51
104.03
OPM
-11.07
24.96
31.95
32.89
Depreciation
-62.44
-53.29
-37.46
-24.49
Interest expense
-31.03
-26.58
-14.31
-5.97
Other income
5.22
3.27
0.97
0.76
Profit before tax
-109.43
35.6
83.72
74.32
Taxes
-10.61
-16.91
-28.7
-22.85
Tax rate
9.69
-47.49
-34.28
-30.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-120.04
18.69
55.02
51.47
Exceptional items
-26.43
0
0
0
Net profit
-146.48
18.69
55.02
51.47
yoy growth (%)
-883.46
-66.01
6.89
NPM
-76.56
4.16
13.07
16.27
