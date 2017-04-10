iifl-logo-icon 1
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.7
(-3.57%)
Apr 10, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

191.31

449.38

420.93

316.25

yoy growth (%)

-57.42

6.75

33.1

Raw materials

-132.34

-268.01

-225.78

-168.5

As % of sales

69.18

59.63

53.63

53.28

Employee costs

-18.77

-34.55

-35.89

-25.15

As % of sales

9.81

7.68

8.52

7.95

Other costs

-61.37

-34.62

-24.74

-18.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.08

7.7

5.87

5.86

Operating profit

-21.18

112.2

134.51

104.03

OPM

-11.07

24.96

31.95

32.89

Depreciation

-62.44

-53.29

-37.46

-24.49

Interest expense

-31.03

-26.58

-14.31

-5.97

Other income

5.22

3.27

0.97

0.76

Profit before tax

-109.43

35.6

83.72

74.32

Taxes

-10.61

-16.91

-28.7

-22.85

Tax rate

9.69

-47.49

-34.28

-30.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-120.04

18.69

55.02

51.47

Exceptional items

-26.43

0

0

0

Net profit

-146.48

18.69

55.02

51.47

yoy growth (%)

-883.46

-66.01

6.89

NPM

-76.56

4.16

13.07

16.27

