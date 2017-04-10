Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.11
6.93
45.46
Op profit growth
-126.95
-17.88
20.19
EBIT growth
-252.8
-37.44
7.62
Net profit growth
-1,498.82
-76.15
-11.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.82
19.62
25.55
30.92
EBIT margin
-29.42
10.37
17.73
23.97
Net profit margin
-52.77
2.03
9.11
14.94
RoCE
-17.41
10.68
21.57
RoNW
-18.93
1
4.7
RoA
-7.8
0.52
2.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
4.42
28.35
37.92
Dividend per share
0
1.5
2.8
2.7
Cash EPS
-144.2
-28.8
3.51
19.38
Book value per share
86.85
182.69
182.54
158.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
37.45
4.49
3.75
P/CEPS
-0.06
-5.74
36.29
7.34
P/B
0.11
0.9
0.69
0.89
EV/EBIDTA
-11.28
4.56
2.73
2.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
24.01
10.42
8.42
Tax payout
9.64
-70.44
-40.36
-30.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
198.01
100.02
69.38
Inventory days
85.28
36.35
34.33
Creditor days
-61.87
-24.36
-23.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.43
-1.69
-4.89
-13.05
Net debt / equity
1.8
0.92
0.66
0.46
Net debt / op. profit
-8.25
2.39
1.39
0.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.99
-54.67
-51.45
-49.41
Employee costs
-27.32
-16.39
-14.45
-12.42
Other costs
-25.5
-9.3
-8.53
-7.23
