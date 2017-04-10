iifl-logo-icon 1
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Key Ratios

2.7
(-3.57%)
Apr 10, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.11

6.93

45.46

Op profit growth

-126.95

-17.88

20.19

EBIT growth

-252.8

-37.44

7.62

Net profit growth

-1,498.82

-76.15

-11.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.82

19.62

25.55

30.92

EBIT margin

-29.42

10.37

17.73

23.97

Net profit margin

-52.77

2.03

9.11

14.94

RoCE

-17.41

10.68

21.57

RoNW

-18.93

1

4.7

RoA

-7.8

0.52

2.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

4.42

28.35

37.92

Dividend per share

0

1.5

2.8

2.7

Cash EPS

-144.2

-28.8

3.51

19.38

Book value per share

86.85

182.69

182.54

158.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

37.45

4.49

3.75

P/CEPS

-0.06

-5.74

36.29

7.34

P/B

0.11

0.9

0.69

0.89

EV/EBIDTA

-11.28

4.56

2.73

2.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

24.01

10.42

8.42

Tax payout

9.64

-70.44

-40.36

-30.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

198.01

100.02

69.38

Inventory days

85.28

36.35

34.33

Creditor days

-61.87

-24.36

-23.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.43

-1.69

-4.89

-13.05

Net debt / equity

1.8

0.92

0.66

0.46

Net debt / op. profit

-8.25

2.39

1.39

0.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.99

-54.67

-51.45

-49.41

Employee costs

-27.32

-16.39

-14.45

-12.42

Other costs

-25.5

-9.3

-8.53

-7.23

