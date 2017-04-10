Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
15.01
15.06
14.74
16.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.9
283.69
264.3
204.33
Net Worth
154.91
298.75
279.04
220.82
Minority Interest
Debt
200.66
158.86
130.01
66.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
46.89
36.28
26.66
16.86
Total Liabilities
402.46
493.89
435.71
303.81
Fixed Assets
265.31
306.49
277.23
178.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.55
9.15
9.14
4.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.17
0
Networking Capital
115.86
171.97
145.83
115.19
Inventories
79.81
55.14
51.15
42.6
Inventory Days
152.26
44.78
44.35
49.16
Sundry Debtors
124.98
159.3
104.41
64.43
Debtor Days
238.44
129.38
90.53
74.36
Other Current Assets
47.73
44.26
35.83
53.6
Sundry Creditors
-73.38
-33.53
-12.08
-26.04
Creditor Days
140
27.23
10.47
30.05
Other Current Liabilities
-63.28
-53.2
-33.48
-19.4
Cash
12.74
6.28
3.34
5.61
Total Assets
402.46
493.89
435.71
303.81
