Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Summary

The company was incorporated on January 30, 1990 as Omnitech Business Machines Private Limited. The company name was changed to Omnitech Infosolutions Private Limited on January 9, 2001 and subsequently to Omnitech Infosolutions Limited on April 12, 2001.The company has initially being a third party service provider and computer assembling company. The company has expanded the scope of activities by venturing into IT solutions and Technology services. The company has offering a wide range of IT services and products such as business availability services, business continuity services, systems integration solutions, and framework solutions and products. The company has a large client base across the globe in different industry segments like BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), Manufacturing, Utilities, Services, Government bodies, etc. Prominent Client companies such as HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited, CRISIL Limited, WorldSoft Technologies Inc., Ami Impex Co.Ltd and Emond bvba.In 2006, the company has acquired Edventure Systems Inc (ESI) vide Business Assets Purchase Agreement, whereby ESI would operate as a division of Omnitech.The company has received initial approval from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in the Kingdom of Bahrain for incorporation of Omni Gulf Technologies WLL and DRC Gulf WLL for proposed business operations of the Company in Bahrain and other Middle East countries.In 2007, the company has incorporated Omnitech Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Omnitech InfoSolutions Limited, in the State of Delaware, United States of Amercia.