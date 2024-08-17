iifl-logo-icon 1
Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd Share Price

0.5
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.5

Prev. Close

0.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

0.55

Day's Low

0.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

31.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:00 AM
Mar-2011Dec-2007
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.05%

Non-Promoter- 16.37%

Institutions: 16.36%

Non-Institutions: 64.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

29.5

29.5

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

281.65

297.86

Net Worth

311.15

327.36

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Sept-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

99.47

83

239.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

99.47

83

239.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.3

0.01

21.17

Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

K Padmanabhan

K Balasubramanian

N Sakthivel

Swapan Das Sarma

Nishit Kapoor

K Radha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd

Summary

Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd is an India-based marine information technology (IT) solutions company. The Company is engaged in the development and maintenance of computer software and maintenance of ships. It operates in three segments: Maritime Enterprise Products and IT Solutions, Maritime Education and E Learning and Maritime Services. Its Maritime Services include pollution compliance, freight forwarding and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transportation. The Company provides Marine E Learning courses, through institutes in United Kingdom, Malaysia and Singapore. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it introduced the ShipManager, which is a ship-board and enterprise management solution. The Companys ShipManager is a ship software, which is installed on board across the vessels in the globe. Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 2006. TMS offers a unique blend of maritime and logistics business solutions. The company was created through the demerger (spin-off) from its parent, Teledata Informatics Ltd., a world leader in innovative IT products and solutions.As of March 31, 2010, the Company held 100% interests in Teledata Informatics (Nangkok) Co. Ltd, Navakun Transport Co Ltd. and Teledata Informatics Ltd Malta.
QUICKLINKS FOR Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

