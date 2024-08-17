Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.5
Prev. Close₹0.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹0.55
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹31.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
281.65
297.86
Net Worth
311.15
327.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
99.47
83
239.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
99.47
83
239.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.3
0.01
21.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
K Padmanabhan
K Balasubramanian
N Sakthivel
Swapan Das Sarma
Nishit Kapoor
K Radha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd
Summary
Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd is an India-based marine information technology (IT) solutions company. The Company is engaged in the development and maintenance of computer software and maintenance of ships. It operates in three segments: Maritime Enterprise Products and IT Solutions, Maritime Education and E Learning and Maritime Services. Its Maritime Services include pollution compliance, freight forwarding and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transportation. The Company provides Marine E Learning courses, through institutes in United Kingdom, Malaysia and Singapore. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it introduced the ShipManager, which is a ship-board and enterprise management solution. The Companys ShipManager is a ship software, which is installed on board across the vessels in the globe. Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 2006. TMS offers a unique blend of maritime and logistics business solutions. The company was created through the demerger (spin-off) from its parent, Teledata Informatics Ltd., a world leader in innovative IT products and solutions.As of March 31, 2010, the Company held 100% interests in Teledata Informatics (Nangkok) Co. Ltd, Navakun Transport Co Ltd. and Teledata Informatics Ltd Malta.
Read More
