Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
281.65
297.86
Net Worth
311.15
327.36
Minority Interest
Debt
216.11
115.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
527.26
442.83
Fixed Assets
1.11
1.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
52.13
62.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
473.88
349.49
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
636.8
584.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
389.68
366.94
Sundry Creditors
-539.45
-586.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.15
-15.7
Cash
0.14
29.61
Total Assets
527.26
442.83
