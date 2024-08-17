iifl-logo-icon 1
Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

0.5
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2011

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Sept-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Sept-2011

Gross Sales

5.27

5.61

25.51

17.26

16.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.27

5.61

25.51

17.26

16.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.33

0.25

-0.22

Total Income

5.27

5.62

25.83

17.51

16.34

Total Expenditure

5.23

5.65

29.63

16.06

12.94

PBIDT

0.04

-0.04

-3.79

1.45

3.4

Interest

0.05

0.08

0.91

0

-0.01

PBDT

-0.01

-0.12

-4.7

1.45

3.41

Depreciation

0.08

0.1

0.2

0.06

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.01

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.1

-0.22

-4.93

1.39

3.36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.1

-0.22

-4.93

1.39

3.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.1

-0.22

-4.93

1.39

3.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.02

0.16

0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

99.92

99.92

99.92

18.2

18.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

43,61,29,856

43,61,29,856

43,61,29,856

73,29,350

7,35,29,352

Public Shareholding (%)

87.3

87.3

87.3

80.95

80.95

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,83,02,004

1,83,02,004

1,83,02,004

33,02,005

33,02,005

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

28.84

28.84

28.84

19.08

19.08

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.67

0

3.67

3.64

3.64

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,51,53,184

4,51,53,184

4,51,53,184

1,40,03,185

1,40,03,185

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

71.16

71.16

71.16

80.92

80.92

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

9.03

9.03

0

15.42

15.42

PBIDTM(%)

0.75

-0.71

-14.85

8.4

20.53

PBDTM(%)

-0.18

-2.13

-18.42

8.4

20.59

PATM(%)

-1.89

-3.92

-19.32

8.05

20.28

