Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
Gross Sales
5.27
5.61
25.51
17.26
16.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.27
5.61
25.51
17.26
16.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.33
0.25
-0.22
Total Income
5.27
5.62
25.83
17.51
16.34
Total Expenditure
5.23
5.65
29.63
16.06
12.94
PBIDT
0.04
-0.04
-3.79
1.45
3.4
Interest
0.05
0.08
0.91
0
-0.01
PBDT
-0.01
-0.12
-4.7
1.45
3.41
Depreciation
0.08
0.1
0.2
0.06
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.1
-0.22
-4.93
1.39
3.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.1
-0.22
-4.93
1.39
3.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.1
-0.22
-4.93
1.39
3.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.02
0.16
0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
99.92
99.92
99.92
18.2
18.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
43,61,29,856
43,61,29,856
43,61,29,856
73,29,350
7,35,29,352
Public Shareholding (%)
87.3
87.3
87.3
80.95
80.95
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,83,02,004
1,83,02,004
1,83,02,004
33,02,005
33,02,005
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
28.84
28.84
28.84
19.08
19.08
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.67
0
3.67
3.64
3.64
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,51,53,184
4,51,53,184
4,51,53,184
1,40,03,185
1,40,03,185
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
71.16
71.16
71.16
80.92
80.92
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
9.03
9.03
0
15.42
15.42
PBIDTM(%)
0.75
-0.71
-14.85
8.4
20.53
PBDTM(%)
-0.18
-2.13
-18.42
8.4
20.59
PATM(%)
-1.89
-3.92
-19.32
8.05
20.28
