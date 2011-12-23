Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
TELEDATA MARINE SOLUTIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS
TELEDATA MARINE SOLUTIONS LTD
Chennai
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of TELEDATA MARINE SOLUTIONS
LTD as at 31 st March 2010 and the Profit and Loss Account for the year
ended on that date and also the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on
that date annexed thereto, in which are included the returns of the foreign
offices at USA and Dubai, which are audited by another firm of Chartered
Accountants. These financial statements are the responsibility of the
Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on our audit.
2. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. Attention is invited to the following:
3.1 Investments in Teledata SBC Logistics and Solutions Ltd (formerly SBC
Data Ireland) of 100 equity shares amounting to Rs.76.31 Lakhs and Al Nahda
Forwarding and Clearing Company LLC of Rs.967.44 Lakhs representing 95% of
the Equity Shares of AED 1000 has been written of because of consistent non
performance by the subsidiaries.
(Ref note No. 10(a) of Schedule-Q)
3.2 We are unable to comment on the ultimate realisability of investments
amounting to Rs 34.83. lakhs in the absence of audited/unaudited
financials for the last three years which is the substance of the said
investments as referred to in Note no 10(b) of Schedule Q.
3.3 Bank has not charged any Interest relating to the period from Sep-09 to
March-2010 subsequent to the advances being classified as NPA .Hence the
same has not been accounted in the books of account.
(Ref note No.3 of Schedule-Q)
3.4 Some of the Fixed Deposits and Current Account which are held in the
name of Sirius Shipping Company Ltd. are yet to be changed into the
resulting Companys name.
(Ref Note No. 11 (a) of Schedule-Q)
Subject to the above:
4. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
5. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books
and proper returns adequate for the purpose of our audit have been received
in respect of offices not visited by us and the report of the foreign
office auditors have been considered by us in preparation of the report
6. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss account and Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards
issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India referred to in
sub section (3C) of section 211 of the Act, to the extent applicable except
for non compliance in respect of the prescribed method of valuation of
employee benefits and required disclosures in accordance with the
Accounting Standard on Employee benefits(AS-15).
7. On the basis of written representations received from directors as on
March 31, 2009 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2009 from
being appointed as a director of the Company in terms of clause (g) of sub-
section (1) of Section 274 of the Act.
8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with Significant
Accounting Policies contingent liabilities and Notes to Accounts appearing
in Schedule Q and subject to Para 3 mentioned above, give the information
required by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India:
i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March 2010;
ii) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the PROFIT of the
Company for the year ended on that date;
iii) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows for the year
ended on that date.
9. As required by the Companies [Auditors Report] Order 2003 and other
amendments to the order, issued by the Central Government in terms of
Section 227(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956 and on the basis of such checks
as we considered appropriate and information and explanations given to us,
we further report that:
(I)(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) We were informed that the physical verification of assets was carried
out during the year, and no material discrepancies between book records and
physical inventory have been noticed on such verification and in our
opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable.
(ii) In our opinion, the company does not have any inventories and as
such the clauses relating to inventory, valuation etc., under the Order is
not applicable
(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
company has granted interest free unsecured loans to 3 parties covered in
the register maintained u/s 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The maximum
balance outstanding during the year including those given during the year
is Rs 8183.18 lakhs and the balance as at the year end is Rs 7311.03 lakhs.
(iv) As explained by the management, the terms and conditions of the above
are not prejudicial to the interests of the company
(v) The principal amount has not fallen due and the same is repayable on
demand
(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
has taken interest free unsecured loan from two parties in the register
maintained u/s 301 of the companies Act, 1956.The maximum balance
outstanding during the year was Rs.25,692.77 Lakhs and the year end balance
of the loans was Rs.22754.56 Lakhs.
(vii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, and having regard to the explanations that purchases of
certain items of contents and consumables for projects are for the
companys specialized requirements for which suitable alternative sources
are not available to obtain comparable quotations, there is an adequate
internal control systems commensurate with the size of the company and
nature of its business with regard to purchases of contents through
approval by the technical committee and with regard to sale of services.
During the year, the management has taken steps to strengthen certain
weakness in general controls in technical department to make this
commensurate with the size and nature of the business. In our opinion,
there is not continuing failure to correct the major weakness in the
internal control systems except in case of sale of goods and services,
wherein the company does not keep the details of the end users of the
software licenses sold through the agents.
(viii) The transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements
entered into the register maintained in pursuance of Section 301 of the Act
and exceeding the value of Rupees five lakhs in respect of any party during
the year, which have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard
to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time
(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, contracts
or arrangements that are required to be referred to in Section 301 of the
Act, have been entered in the register maintained under that Section.
(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted any public deposits under the
provisions of the Section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975.
(xi) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size of the Company and nature of its business.
(xii) The Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities
the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education
and Protection Fund, State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax,
Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory
dues applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect
of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the
financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they
became payable.
(xiii) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues in
respect of Sales tax, Income tax, Customs duty, Wealth tax, Service tax,
Excise duty, Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute
(xiv) The Company does not have any accumulated losses as at 31 -03-2009
and has not incurred cash losses both in the current financial yearas well
as in the immediately preceding financial year.
(xv) The Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities
(xvi) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/ mutual
benefit fund/ society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
(xvii) ln our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities,
debentures and other securities. The Investments shown in the accounts are
held in the name of the company except in the case of certain foreign
subsidiaries in respect of which we are unable to comment whether the same
is in the name of the company in the absence of share certificates as
referred in note no 11 C
(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has given corporate guarantee to bank on behalf of associate
company for loans taken by them from banks, the terms and conditions of
which are not prejudicial to the interest of the company
(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
company has not borrowed any term loans from any bank or financial
institution except working capital demand loan, which has been used for the
purpose for which the same has been taken during the year
(xx) On the basis of the overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the
Company, in our opinion, there are no funds raised on short term basis
which have been used for long term investments.
(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and
companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act.
(xxii) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost
records under Section 209(1 )(d) of the Act for the company
(xxiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not issued any debentures and hence the question of creating
the security does not arise.
(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not raised any money through public issues.
(xv) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the
Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing
practices and according to the information and explanations given to us, we
have neither come across any fraud on or by the Company nor have we been
informed of any such case by the management.
For LODHA & COMPANY
Chartered Accountants
FRN:301051E
-sd-
G. SUB RAMAN IASARMA
Partner, [M. No 21756]
Chennai, 30.08.2010