Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd is an India-based marine information technology (IT) solutions company. The Company is engaged in the development and maintenance of computer software and maintenance of ships. It operates in three segments: Maritime Enterprise Products and IT Solutions, Maritime Education and E Learning and Maritime Services. Its Maritime Services include pollution compliance, freight forwarding and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transportation. The Company provides Marine E Learning courses, through institutes in United Kingdom, Malaysia and Singapore. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it introduced the ShipManager, which is a ship-board and enterprise management solution. The Companys ShipManager is a ship software, which is installed on board across the vessels in the globe. Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 2006. TMS offers a unique blend of maritime and logistics business solutions. The company was created through the demerger (spin-off) from its parent, Teledata Informatics Ltd., a world leader in innovative IT products and solutions.As of March 31, 2010, the Company held 100% interests in Teledata Informatics (Nangkok) Co. Ltd, Navakun Transport Co Ltd. and Teledata Informatics Ltd Malta.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.