Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd Summary

Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd is an India-based marine information technology (IT) solutions company. The Company is engaged in the development and maintenance of computer software and maintenance of ships. It operates in three segments: Maritime Enterprise Products and IT Solutions, Maritime Education and E Learning and Maritime Services. Its Maritime Services include pollution compliance, freight forwarding and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transportation. The Company provides Marine E Learning courses, through institutes in United Kingdom, Malaysia and Singapore. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it introduced the ShipManager, which is a ship-board and enterprise management solution. The Companys ShipManager is a ship software, which is installed on board across the vessels in the globe. Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 2006. TMS offers a unique blend of maritime and logistics business solutions. The company was created through the demerger (spin-off) from its parent, Teledata Informatics Ltd., a world leader in innovative IT products and solutions.As of March 31, 2010, the Company held 100% interests in Teledata Informatics (Nangkok) Co. Ltd, Navakun Transport Co Ltd. and Teledata Informatics Ltd Malta.