Edserv Softsystems Ltd Share Price

2.45
(-3.92%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Edserv Softsystems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.5

Prev. Close

2.55

Turnover(Lac.)

13.44

Day's High

2.65

Day's Low

2.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

96.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Edserv Softsystems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Edserv Softsystems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Edserv Softsystems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:25 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.56%

Non-Promoter- 1.86%

Institutions: 1.85%

Non-Institutions: 96.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Edserv Softsystems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

41.11

24.33

12.51

12.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

232.4

104.59

36.63

22.82

Net Worth

273.51

128.92

49.14

34.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

85.42

107.42

yoy growth (%)

-20.47

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-5.9

-4.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

3.43

5.57

Depreciation

-5.08

-1.8

Tax paid

-9.29

-3.34

Working capital

73.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.47

Op profit growth

-209.2

EBIT growth

-27.25

Net profit growth

-363.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

85.7

122.16

52.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

85.7

122.16

52.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

17.53

0.35

0.56

Edserv Softsystems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Edserv Softsystems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

S Giridharan

Director

llango Balakrishna

Director

G Raghavan

Director

K S Suryanarayanan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Edserv Softsystems Ltd

Summary

Edserv Softsystems was originally incorporated as M/s. Lambent Systems Private Limited as in the State of Tamil Nadu on March 13, 2001. The name of the Company was changed to M/s. Lambent Softsystems Private Limited with effect from December 05, 2001. The company, since its inception in 2001, has been very active in providing staffing solutions and customised resource solutions. During 2001, it worked extensively on Y2K problem solving by migrating applications and database to Y2K proof versions and platforms. It also started providing application development support and implementation in Oracle and ERP technologies. The company purchased the fixed assets and development division of Radiant Software Limited in August 2001. In September 2001, it Launched packaged application software products Raymedi, Groceray and Rayasset. In the year 2002, the company launched the antipiracy solution to feature films and other applications such as Radimail (pharmacy software), Meru (ERP Software) and Salaray (pay roll software).In the year 2004 there was a sale of IPR Rights (RAYMEDI) to M/s. Gofrugal Technologies Private Limited. In 2005 the Company entered in the Business Agreement for selling of software project development business and fixed assets to Onspec Technology Solutions Private Limited. In year 2007, it acquired ELMAQ, the premier IT Education and Training business. In the year 2008 the name of the company was changed to M/s. Edserv Softsystems Private Limited. Subsequently the
QUICKLINKS FOR Edserv Softsystems Ltd

