Summary

Edserv Softsystems was originally incorporated as M/s. Lambent Systems Private Limited as in the State of Tamil Nadu on March 13, 2001. The name of the Company was changed to M/s. Lambent Softsystems Private Limited with effect from December 05, 2001. The company, since its inception in 2001, has been very active in providing staffing solutions and customised resource solutions. During 2001, it worked extensively on Y2K problem solving by migrating applications and database to Y2K proof versions and platforms. It also started providing application development support and implementation in Oracle and ERP technologies. The company purchased the fixed assets and development division of Radiant Software Limited in August 2001. In September 2001, it Launched packaged application software products Raymedi, Groceray and Rayasset. In the year 2002, the company launched the antipiracy solution to feature films and other applications such as Radimail (pharmacy software), Meru (ERP Software) and Salaray (pay roll software).In the year 2004 there was a sale of IPR Rights (RAYMEDI) to M/s. Gofrugal Technologies Private Limited. In 2005 the Company entered in the Business Agreement for selling of software project development business and fixed assets to Onspec Technology Solutions Private Limited. In year 2007, it acquired ELMAQ, the premier IT Education and Training business. In the year 2008 the name of the company was changed to M/s. Edserv Softsystems Private Limited. Subsequently the

Read More