Edserv Softsystems Ltd Quarterly Results

2.45
(-3.92%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

2.45

5.41

12.06

7.73

15.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.45

5.41

12.06

7.73

15.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

16.97

0

Total Income

2.45

5.41

12.06

24.7

15.11

Total Expenditure

1.21

2.76

8.54

35.15

13.31

PBIDT

1.24

2.65

3.52

-10.45

1.8

Interest

0

0

0

0.11

0

PBDT

1.24

2.65

3.52

-10.56

1.8

Depreciation

3.13

3.13

3.12

2.65

0.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.33

2.21

0.33

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.89

-0.48

0.07

-15.42

0.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.89

-0.48

0.07

-15.42

0.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.89

-0.48

0.07

-15.42

0.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.72

0.03

0.03

0

0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.33

26.33

26.23

26.23

26.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

2,51,63,100

2,48,74,284

1,75,95,614

2,29,19,240

Public Shareholding (%)

0

95.58

94.82

67.07

87.37

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

10,78,205

10,78,205

10,78,205

30,46,499

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

92.68

79.35

69.85

91.93

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

4.42

4.11

4.11

11.61

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

85,059

2,80,516

4,65,386

2,67,266

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

7.31

20.65

30.15

8.07

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0.32

1.07

1.77

1.02

PBIDTM(%)

50.61

48.98

29.18

-135.18

11.91

PBDTM(%)

50.61

48.98

29.18

-136.61

11.91

PATM(%)

-77.14

-8.87

0.58

-199.48

3.24

