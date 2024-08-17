Edserv Softsystems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
2.45
5.41
12.06
7.73
15.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.45
5.41
12.06
7.73
15.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
16.97
0
Total Income
2.45
5.41
12.06
24.7
15.11
Total Expenditure
1.21
2.76
8.54
35.15
13.31
PBIDT
1.24
2.65
3.52
-10.45
1.8
Interest
0
0
0
0.11
0
PBDT
1.24
2.65
3.52
-10.56
1.8
Depreciation
3.13
3.13
3.12
2.65
0.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.33
2.21
0.33
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.89
-0.48
0.07
-15.42
0.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.89
-0.48
0.07
-15.42
0.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.89
-0.48
0.07
-15.42
0.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.72
0.03
0.03
0
0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.33
26.33
26.23
26.23
26.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
2,51,63,100
2,48,74,284
1,75,95,614
2,29,19,240
Public Shareholding (%)
0
95.58
94.82
67.07
87.37
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
10,78,205
10,78,205
10,78,205
30,46,499
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
92.68
79.35
69.85
91.93
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
4.42
4.11
4.11
11.61
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
85,059
2,80,516
4,65,386
2,67,266
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
7.31
20.65
30.15
8.07
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0.32
1.07
1.77
1.02
PBIDTM(%)
50.61
48.98
29.18
-135.18
11.91
PBDTM(%)
50.61
48.98
29.18
-136.61
11.91
PATM(%)
-77.14
-8.87
0.58
-199.48
3.24
