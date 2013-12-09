Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
1.56%
4.41%
4.41%
5.17%
5.88%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.85%
1.85%
1.85%
2.95%
4.69%
Non-Institutions
96.58%
87.45%
70.57%
66.16%
62.38%
Total Non-Promoter
98.43%
89.31%
72.42%
69.12%
67.07%
Custodian
0%
6.27%
23.15%
25.69%
27.04%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.