Edserv Softsystems Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2.45
(-3.92%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Edserv Softsystems Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

1.56%

4.41%

4.41%

5.17%

5.88%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

1.85%

1.85%

1.85%

2.95%

4.69%

Non-Institutions

96.58%

87.45%

70.57%

66.16%

62.38%

Total Non-Promoter

98.43%

89.31%

72.42%

69.12%

67.07%

Custodian

0%

6.27%

23.15%

25.69%

27.04%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.56%

Non-Promoter- 1.85%

Institutions: 1.85%

Non-Institutions: 96.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

