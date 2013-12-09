Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
85.42
107.42
yoy growth (%)
-20.47
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-5.9
-4.67
As % of sales
6.9
4.34
Other costs
-87.62
-95.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
102.57
88.74
Operating profit
-8.1
7.42
OPM
-9.48
6.9
Depreciation
-5.08
-1.8
Interest expense
-0.9
-0.39
Other income
17.53
0.34
Profit before tax
3.43
5.57
Taxes
-9.29
-3.34
Tax rate
-270.37
-60.06
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.85
2.22
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-5.85
2.22
yoy growth (%)
-363.26
NPM
-6.85
2.07
