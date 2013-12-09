iifl-logo-icon 1
Edserv Softsystems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.45
(-3.92%)
Dec 9, 2013

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

85.42

107.42

yoy growth (%)

-20.47

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-5.9

-4.67

As % of sales

6.9

4.34

Other costs

-87.62

-95.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

102.57

88.74

Operating profit

-8.1

7.42

OPM

-9.48

6.9

Depreciation

-5.08

-1.8

Interest expense

-0.9

-0.39

Other income

17.53

0.34

Profit before tax

3.43

5.57

Taxes

-9.29

-3.34

Tax rate

-270.37

-60.06

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.85

2.22

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-5.85

2.22

yoy growth (%)

-363.26

NPM

-6.85

2.07

