Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.63
Op profit growth
-224.93
EBIT growth
-31.5
Net profit growth
-466.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.12
5.7
EBIT margin
4.39
4.51
Net profit margin
-7.5
1.43
RoCE
1.8
RoNW
-0.8
RoA
-0.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
1.12
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.39
-0.02
Book value per share
103.86
82.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
118.52
P/CEPS
-6.56
-4,505.18
P/B
0.27
1.6
EV/EBIDTA
-4.26
24.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-324.84
-65.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
231.32
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.16
-13.87
Net debt / equity
-0.41
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
13.06
-3.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-7.55
-7.15
Other costs
-102.57
-87.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.