Edserv Softsystems Ltd Key Ratios

2.45
(-3.92%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Edserv Softsystems Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.63

Op profit growth

-224.93

EBIT growth

-31.5

Net profit growth

-466.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.12

5.7

EBIT margin

4.39

4.51

Net profit margin

-7.5

1.43

RoCE

1.8

RoNW

-0.8

RoA

-0.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

1.12

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.39

-0.02

Book value per share

103.86

82.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

118.52

P/CEPS

-6.56

-4,505.18

P/B

0.27

1.6

EV/EBIDTA

-4.26

24.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-324.84

-65.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

231.32

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.16

-13.87

Net debt / equity

-0.41

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

13.06

-3.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-7.55

-7.15

Other costs

-102.57

-87.13

