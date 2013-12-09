Edserv Softsystems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
41.11
24.33
12.51
12.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
232.4
104.59
36.63
22.82
Net Worth
273.51
128.92
49.14
34.84
Minority Interest
Debt
12.91
2.55
5.96
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2.02
0.59
Total Liabilities
286.42
131.47
57.12
35.43
Fixed Assets
125.68
38.52
27.18
12.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
34.39
65.9
20.23
13.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
29.21
71.37
27.97
6.61
Debtor Days
124.8
242.49
Other Current Assets
29.58
12.11
3.2
10.09
Sundry Creditors
-4.74
-7.56
-0.32
-0.08
Creditor Days
20.25
25.68
Other Current Liabilities
-19.66
-10.02
-10.62
-2.73
Cash
126.26
26.96
9.62
8.61
Total Assets
286.42
131.47
57.12
35.43
