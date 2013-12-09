iifl-logo-icon 1
Edserv Softsystems Ltd Balance Sheet

2.45
(-3.92%)
Dec 9, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

41.11

24.33

12.51

12.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

232.4

104.59

36.63

22.82

Net Worth

273.51

128.92

49.14

34.84

Minority Interest

Debt

12.91

2.55

5.96

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

2.02

0.59

Total Liabilities

286.42

131.47

57.12

35.43

Fixed Assets

125.68

38.52

27.18

12.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

34.39

65.9

20.23

13.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

29.21

71.37

27.97

6.61

Debtor Days

124.8

242.49

Other Current Assets

29.58

12.11

3.2

10.09

Sundry Creditors

-4.74

-7.56

-0.32

-0.08

Creditor Days

20.25

25.68

Other Current Liabilities

-19.66

-10.02

-10.62

-2.73

Cash

126.26

26.96

9.62

8.61

Total Assets

286.42

131.47

57.12

35.43

