Edserv Softsystems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
19.92
77.97
80
31.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.92
77.97
80
31.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.56
0.28
0.3
Total Income
19.92
78.52
80.29
31.62
Total Expenditure
12.5
59.86
43.47
14.85
PBIDT
7.42
18.65
36.81
16.76
Interest
0
0.15
0.34
0.25
PBDT
7.42
18.51
36.47
16.51
Depreciation
9.38
2.44
1.3
0.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.33
7.07
7.63
3.89
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.28
8.98
27.53
11.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.28
8.98
27.53
11.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.28
8.98
27.53
11.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.87
3.5
17.78
9.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.32
26.22
15.56
12.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
2,29,19,240
1,17,37,409
84,11,370
Public Shareholding (%)
0
87.37
75.44
70.05
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
30,46,499
11,12,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
91.93
29.11
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
11.6
7.15
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
2,67,266
27,07,903
35,94,630
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
8.06
70.88
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
1.01
17.39
29.94
PBIDTM(%)
37.24
23.93
46.01
53.51
PBDTM(%)
37.24
23.73
45.58
52.71
PATM(%)
-11.49
11.53
34.41
37.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.