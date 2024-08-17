iifl-logo-icon 1
Edserv Softsystems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.45
(-3.92%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

19.92

77.97

80

31.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.92

77.97

80

31.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.56

0.28

0.3

Total Income

19.92

78.52

80.29

31.62

Total Expenditure

12.5

59.86

43.47

14.85

PBIDT

7.42

18.65

36.81

16.76

Interest

0

0.15

0.34

0.25

PBDT

7.42

18.51

36.47

16.51

Depreciation

9.38

2.44

1.3

0.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.33

7.07

7.63

3.89

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.28

8.98

27.53

11.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.28

8.98

27.53

11.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.28

8.98

27.53

11.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.87

3.5

17.78

9.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.32

26.22

15.56

12.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

2,29,19,240

1,17,37,409

84,11,370

Public Shareholding (%)

0

87.37

75.44

70.05

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

30,46,499

11,12,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

91.93

29.11

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

11.6

7.15

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

2,67,266

27,07,903

35,94,630

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

8.06

70.88

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

1.01

17.39

29.94

PBIDTM(%)

37.24

23.93

46.01

53.51

PBDTM(%)

37.24

23.73

45.58

52.71

PATM(%)

-11.49

11.53

34.41

37.77

