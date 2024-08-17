Summary

Geometric Ltd, formerly Geometric Software Solutions Co Ltd, is an India-based company that specializes in the domain of engineering solutions, services and technologies. Their products and services are provided to the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market, Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacturing markets worldwide.The companys subsidiaries include Geometric Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Geometric Americas Inc, 3D PLM Software Solutions Ltd and Geometric Technologies Inc. The company is having their software development centres in Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune in India and United States Germany and Singapore. Geometric Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 as Geometric Software Services Co Pvt Ltd and became a deemed public company in September 1994. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Geometric Software Solutions Co Ltd with effect from August 1998. The company was promoted by Godrej group. In the year 1995, the company set up a development center in Pune. In the year 1996, they launched Automatic Feature Recognition, multi-surface machining library and CAM works. In August 1997, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in USA in order to establish a world-wide marketing base. The subsidiary was registered as Geometric Software Services and the name was changed to Geometric Software Solutions Inc. from October 1999. In the year 1998, they established Europe sales operations in Germany. In the year 2000, the company moved the Pune operations to Info

