SectorIT - Software
Open₹260.6
Prev. Close₹262.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,152.74
Day's High₹266
Day's Low₹260.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,754.05
P/E16.31
EPS16.12
Divi. Yield1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
13
13
12.79
12.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
454.3
367.5
304.56
235.17
Net Worth
467.3
380.5
317.35
247.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
423.1
381.5
374.44
352.24
yoy growth (%)
10.9
1.88
6.3
30.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-217.3
-213.8
-196.28
-195.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
124.8
87.4
69.44
43.77
Depreciation
-8.6
-12
-12.75
-12.35
Tax paid
-27.1
-13
-13.26
-9.97
Working capital
55.5
41.09
65.97
0.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.9
1.88
6.3
30.59
Op profit growth
25.11
38.05
26.98
4,093.64
EBIT growth
43.08
26.37
58.43
58.4
Net profit growth
31.31
32.43
63.2
-16.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
915.2
1,099.61
1,095.44
1,020.35
807.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
915.2
1,099.61
1,095.44
1,020.35
807.89
Other Operating Income
0
5.69
0
0
0
Other Income
15.9
15.98
13.71
17.1
16.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
MARC JOSEPH LUC DULUDE
Director
RICHARD RIFF
Director
JAMSHYD NAOROJI GODREJ
Director
MILIND SHRIPAD SARWATE
Director
ANITA RAMACHANDRAN
Managing Director & CEO
MANU MAHMUD PARPIA
Director
KYAMAS ARDESHIR PALIA
Company Secretary
Sunipa Suvir Ghosh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Geometric Ltd Merged
Summary
Geometric Ltd, formerly Geometric Software Solutions Co Ltd, is an India-based company that specializes in the domain of engineering solutions, services and technologies. Their products and services are provided to the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market, Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacturing markets worldwide.The companys subsidiaries include Geometric Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Geometric Americas Inc, 3D PLM Software Solutions Ltd and Geometric Technologies Inc. The company is having their software development centres in Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune in India and United States Germany and Singapore. Geometric Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 as Geometric Software Services Co Pvt Ltd and became a deemed public company in September 1994. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Geometric Software Solutions Co Ltd with effect from August 1998. The company was promoted by Godrej group. In the year 1995, the company set up a development center in Pune. In the year 1996, they launched Automatic Feature Recognition, multi-surface machining library and CAM works. In August 1997, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in USA in order to establish a world-wide marketing base. The subsidiary was registered as Geometric Software Services and the name was changed to Geometric Software Solutions Inc. from October 1999. In the year 1998, they established Europe sales operations in Germany. In the year 2000, the company moved the Pune operations to Info
