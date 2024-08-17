iifl-logo-icon 1
Geometric Ltd Merged Share Price

262.1
(-0.21%)
Mar 10, 2017|03:46:01 PM

Geometric Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

260.6

Prev. Close

262.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1,152.74

Day's High

266

Day's Low

260.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,754.05

P/E

16.31

EPS

16.12

Divi. Yield

1.11

Geometric Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Geometric Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Geometric Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.05%

Foreign: 0.05%

Indian: 37.00%

Non-Promoter- 20.18%

Institutions: 20.18%

Non-Institutions: 42.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Geometric Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

13

13

12.79

12.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

454.3

367.5

304.56

235.17

Net Worth

467.3

380.5

317.35

247.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

423.1

381.5

374.44

352.24

yoy growth (%)

10.9

1.88

6.3

30.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-217.3

-213.8

-196.28

-195.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

124.8

87.4

69.44

43.77

Depreciation

-8.6

-12

-12.75

-12.35

Tax paid

-27.1

-13

-13.26

-9.97

Working capital

55.5

41.09

65.97

0.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.9

1.88

6.3

30.59

Op profit growth

25.11

38.05

26.98

4,093.64

EBIT growth

43.08

26.37

58.43

58.4

Net profit growth

31.31

32.43

63.2

-16.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

915.2

1,099.61

1,095.44

1,020.35

807.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

915.2

1,099.61

1,095.44

1,020.35

807.89

Other Operating Income

0

5.69

0

0

0

Other Income

15.9

15.98

13.71

17.1

16.29

Geometric Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Geometric Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

MARC JOSEPH LUC DULUDE

Director

RICHARD RIFF

Director

JAMSHYD NAOROJI GODREJ

Director

MILIND SHRIPAD SARWATE

Director

ANITA RAMACHANDRAN

Managing Director & CEO

MANU MAHMUD PARPIA

Director

KYAMAS ARDESHIR PALIA

Company Secretary

Sunipa Suvir Ghosh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Geometric Ltd Merged

Summary

Geometric Ltd, formerly Geometric Software Solutions Co Ltd, is an India-based company that specializes in the domain of engineering solutions, services and technologies. Their products and services are provided to the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market, Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacturing markets worldwide.The companys subsidiaries include Geometric Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Geometric Americas Inc, 3D PLM Software Solutions Ltd and Geometric Technologies Inc. The company is having their software development centres in Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune in India and United States Germany and Singapore. Geometric Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 as Geometric Software Services Co Pvt Ltd and became a deemed public company in September 1994. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Geometric Software Solutions Co Ltd with effect from August 1998. The company was promoted by Godrej group. In the year 1995, the company set up a development center in Pune. In the year 1996, they launched Automatic Feature Recognition, multi-surface machining library and CAM works. In August 1997, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in USA in order to establish a world-wide marketing base. The subsidiary was registered as Geometric Software Services and the name was changed to Geometric Software Solutions Inc. from October 1999. In the year 1998, they established Europe sales operations in Germany. In the year 2000, the company moved the Pune operations to Info
QUICKLINKS FOR Geometric Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

