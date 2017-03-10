Geometric Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
124.8
87.4
69.44
43.77
Depreciation
-8.6
-12
-12.75
-12.35
Tax paid
-27.1
-13
-13.26
-9.97
Working capital
55.5
41.09
65.97
0.9
Other operating items
Operating
144.6
103.49
109.39
22.35
Capital expenditure
2.8
38.29
7.25
16.06
Free cash flow
147.4
141.78
116.64
38.41
Equity raised
743.8
614.15
496.46
406.49
Investing
54.3
34.76
-0.67
-3.3
Financing
1.1
12.71
5.99
0
Dividends paid
19.5
16.1
12.7
10.72
Net in cash
966.1
819.5
631.12
452.33
